Celebs Who Nailed the Bold Cleavage Look- #5 Will Leave You Speechless

Whether it’s a deep neckline on the red carpet or a bold Insta post that went viral, Bollywood celebs are always one step ahead in giving bold looks. From luxurious to sexy avatars, these celebrities’ cleavage-baring outfits are screaming hot. 

August 5, 2025 | 1:38 PM IST
1/7

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi looks screaming hot in a white deep-neckline lehenga. Her outfit complements her waistline and cleavage perfectly. She paired it with a diamond-studded choker.

2/7

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor always dazzles in every outfit. She looks luxurious and modern in a bottle green lehenga. She completed her look with minimal statement jewellery.

3/7

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela looks hot in a bralet top, paired with a floral net shrug and denim shorts. Her belly button is completing her bold look.

4/7

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora proves that age is just a number, her flawless and bold looks totally give major goals to all the girlies out there. She exudes glamour in a dark blue gown with a deep neckline. She paired it with a statement neck piece.

5/7

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta looks glamorous and sultry in a short denim open jacket and black shorts. Her sleek waistline and toned body are worth the hype.

6/7

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu is turning up the heat in a grey studded outfit. Her damp hair and toned body are driving her fans crazy.

7/7

Disclaimer

This article is intended for entertainment and fashion commentary purposes only. All images featured are either from publicly available sources or official celebrity social media accounts. We do not intend to objectify or offend anyone. The content highlights public appearances and fashion choices made by celebrities.

