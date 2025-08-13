Celebrity Companions: 8 Bollywood Stars Who Adopted Desi Dogs Over Foreign Breeds

LIVE TV
The love of animals is fast becoming one of the main attractions that people have towards the Indian Bollywood stars, and it is especially true in their love of indigenous dogs.

Whether it is Madhuri Dixit Nene or Sonakshi Sinha and others who have welcomed desi dogs into their homes and hearts, and can be seen to have adopted rather than purchased pets. With these furry pets comes happiness, company, and a sense of responsibility, and also increases awareness of the treatment of animals.

It does not matter whether it is playful Mowgli played by Hrithik Roshan, or Rumi Leo Akhtar played by Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar; each one of them showcases the relationship between celebrities and their pets.

Posting a glimpse of their lives together with these rescued/adopted dogs on their social media, they are encouraging their fans to adopt and join in the appreciation of indigenous breeds, as well as getting to know and feel the deep emotional effects of finding a dog a home.

By: Last Updated: August 13, 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit (Image Credit: Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
1/8

Madhuri Dixit

In 2019, Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, adopted a stray puppy they called Carmelo. They posted their happiness on the social network, inviting others to get pets and pointing out how they brightened their lives with the help of these animals.

Hrithik Roshan (Image Credit: Instagram) - Photo Gallery
2/8

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan welcomed the world to know about his new adopted pup named Mowgli on the eve of his birthday in 2022. In one of his Instagram posts, he posted a video showing the friendship he has with his new furry friend.

Sonu Sood (Image Credit: Facebook) - Photo Gallery
3/8

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood, who is one of the most famous philanthropists in the country, decided to take a puppy in Alibaug in 2020. The puppy was named after his son, spreading the message of adoption and caring for animals.

Aditya Roy Kapoor (Image Credit: Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
4/8

Aditya Roy Kapoor

One can also see Aditya Roy Kapur walking his adopted rescue pet, showing his interest in adopting homeless pets. His practices influence other people to think of adopting rather than buying pets.

Shreyas Talpade (Image Credit: Facebook) - Photo Gallery
5/8

Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade is a father who boasts of two Labrador brothers, Don and Knight. He has even told touching tales of his pets, such as how one of them slipped into the pool, and he evinces the strong connection he has with his pets.

Shibani Dandekar (Image Credit: Instagram) - Photo Gallery
6/8

Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are lovers of animals. Later in 2023, they adopted their third indie dog, Rumi Leo Akhtar, with the message of indigenous breed adoptions.

Sonakshi Sinha (Image Credit: Instagram) - Photo Gallery
7/8

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the biggest advocates of PETA India; she has consistently been on a mission to save animals, including Nancy, who was her faithful 14-year-old dog. She has also made a PETA public service announcement urging the sterilisation and adoption of homeless dogs and cats.

Randeep Singh Hooda (Image Credit: X) - Photo Gallery
8/8

Randeep Singh Hooda

Randeep Hooda is a very proud father of an indigenous dog- his name is Bambi, and he found him in a local rescue. He advocates adoption, and he stresses the flexibility of desi dogs with the climate of India.

