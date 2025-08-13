Celebrity Companions: 8 Bollywood Stars Who Adopted Desi Dogs Over Foreign Breeds

The love of animals is fast becoming one of the main attractions that people have towards the Indian Bollywood stars, and it is especially true in their love of indigenous dogs.

Whether it is Madhuri Dixit Nene or Sonakshi Sinha and others who have welcomed desi dogs into their homes and hearts, and can be seen to have adopted rather than purchased pets. With these furry pets comes happiness, company, and a sense of responsibility, and also increases awareness of the treatment of animals.

It does not matter whether it is playful Mowgli played by Hrithik Roshan, or Rumi Leo Akhtar played by Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar; each one of them showcases the relationship between celebrities and their pets.

Posting a glimpse of their lives together with these rescued/adopted dogs on their social media, they are encouraging their fans to adopt and join in the appreciation of indigenous breeds, as well as getting to know and feel the deep emotional effects of finding a dog a home.