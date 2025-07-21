- Home>
‘I’m Vegetarian Now’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Favourite Vegetarian Meals in India and the US- Why They’re Great For Your Health
Actress Priyanka Chopra is better known for not only his super duper acting skills but also her fitness, her inspiring lifestyle. She may have shifted to Hollywood, but Desi Girl still craves Indian food. At the promotion of her latest release, ‘Heads of State’, the actress recently shared some of her favourite vegetarian meals that she eats in India as well as the US.
Priyanka Chopra’s Love for Food and Indian Cuisine
Priyanka Chopra shared that she lives for food, and her breakfast, lunch, and dinner are all about food, and her favorite cuisine is Indian. She further added that it’s essential for her to find the best places to eat when she visits a new city.
Priyanka Chopra's Tasty Diet Choices
Priyanka Chopra usually includes eggs, omelet, toast, avocado toast, and makhana in her diet. From parathas to nachni rotis, she enjoys healthy meals that perfectly blend nutrition with taste.
Priyanka Chopra’s Breakfast Picks
Priyanka Chopra shared that she enjoys paratha for breakfast and mainly stuffed parathas. For lighter and healthier options, she opts for idlis, dosas, or poha.
Priyanka Chopra’s Vegetarian Lunch Favorites
Priyanka Chopra revealed that she loves ghar ka khana, and for lunch, she loves having bhindi, dal, aloo gobhi, and for the rotis, she recently shifted to nachni rotis, which are amazing, super healthy, and tasty. She said, “I’m being vegetarian right now. And I always need dahi. I love having raita. Pickle is very important.”
Priyanka Chopra’s US Diet
Priyanka Chopra shared that she is not a sandwich person and she doesn’t like sandwiches, but she loves good fresh salads whenever she’s in the US. The actress also added that she likes having warm soups, and she usually sticks to meals similar to her lunch for dinner.
Priyanka Chopra’s Meal with North and South Indian hints
Priyanka Chopra revealed that she enjoys having both North Indian and South Indian food. And her nani has Malayali roots, and she loves her nani’s fish curry and curd rice, and calls it “her jam”, along with dosas.
Priyanka Chopra drinks 7-8 bottles of Water
Priyanka Chopra also shared that she drinks a lot of water and she never forgets to stay hydrated. She said, “I’m drinking water all the time. I try to finish at least seven or eight of these water bottles (indicating her bottle) in a day”.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered medical or dietary advice. This photo Gallery is based on publicly shared information from Priyanka Chopra in an interview.