LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • ‘I’m Vegetarian Now’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Favourite Vegetarian Meals in India and the US- Why They’re Great For Your Health

‘I’m Vegetarian Now’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Favourite Vegetarian Meals in India and the US- Why They’re Great For Your Health

Actress Priyanka Chopra is better known for not only his super duper acting skills but also her fitness, her inspiring lifestyle. She may have shifted to Hollywood, but Desi Girl still craves Indian food. At the promotion of her latest release, ‘Heads of State’, the actress recently shared some of her favourite vegetarian meals that she eats in India as well as the US.

By: Manisha Chauhan Last Updated: July 21, 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
‘I’m Vegetarian Now’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Favourite Vegetarian Meals in India and the US- Why They’re Great For Your Health - Photo Gallery
1/8

Priyanka Chopra’s Love for Food and Indian Cuisine

Priyanka Chopra shared that she lives for food, and her breakfast, lunch, and dinner are all about food, and her favorite cuisine is Indian. She further added that it’s essential for her to find the best places to eat when she visits a new city.

‘I’m Vegetarian Now’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Favourite Vegetarian Meals in India and the US- Why They’re Great For Your Health - Photo Gallery
2/8

Priyanka Chopra's Tasty Diet Choices

Priyanka Chopra usually includes eggs, omelet, toast, avocado toast, and makhana in her diet. From parathas to nachni rotis, she enjoys healthy meals that perfectly blend nutrition with taste.

‘I’m Vegetarian Now’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Favourite Vegetarian Meals in India and the US- Why They’re Great For Your Health - Photo Gallery
3/8

Priyanka Chopra’s Breakfast Picks

Priyanka Chopra shared that she enjoys paratha for breakfast and mainly stuffed parathas. For lighter and healthier options, she opts for idlis, dosas, or poha.

‘I’m Vegetarian Now’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Favourite Vegetarian Meals in India and the US- Why They’re Great For Your Health - Photo Gallery
4/8

Priyanka Chopra’s Vegetarian Lunch Favorites

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she loves ghar ka khana, and for lunch, she loves having bhindi, dal, aloo gobhi, and for the rotis, she recently shifted to nachni rotis, which are amazing, super healthy, and tasty. She said, “I’m being vegetarian right now. And I always need dahi. I love having raita. Pickle is very important.”

‘I’m Vegetarian Now’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Favourite Vegetarian Meals in India and the US- Why They’re Great For Your Health - Photo Gallery
5/8

Priyanka Chopra’s US Diet

Priyanka Chopra shared that she is not a sandwich person and she doesn’t like sandwiches, but she loves good fresh salads whenever she’s in the US. The actress also added that she likes having warm soups, and she usually sticks to meals similar to her lunch for dinner.

‘I’m Vegetarian Now’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Favourite Vegetarian Meals in India and the US- Why They’re Great For Your Health - Photo Gallery
6/8

Priyanka Chopra’s Meal with North and South Indian hints

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she enjoys having both North Indian and South Indian food. And her nani has Malayali roots, and she loves her nani’s fish curry and curd rice, and calls it “her jam”, along with dosas.

‘I’m Vegetarian Now’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Favourite Vegetarian Meals in India and the US- Why They’re Great For Your Health - Photo Gallery
7/8

Priyanka Chopra drinks 7-8 bottles of Water

Priyanka Chopra also shared that she drinks a lot of water and she never forgets to stay hydrated. She said, “I’m drinking water all the time. I try to finish at least seven or eight of these water bottles (indicating her bottle) in a day”.

‘I’m Vegetarian Now’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Favourite Vegetarian Meals in India and the US- Why They’re Great For Your Health - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered medical or dietary advice. This photo Gallery is based on publicly shared information from Priyanka Chopra in an interview.

‘I’m Vegetarian Now’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Favourite Vegetarian Meals in India and the US- Why They’re Great For Your Health - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I’m Vegetarian Now’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Favourite Vegetarian Meals in India and the US- Why They’re Great For Your Health - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I’m Vegetarian Now’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Favourite Vegetarian Meals in India and the US- Why They’re Great For Your Health - Photo Gallery
‘I’m Vegetarian Now’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Favourite Vegetarian Meals in India and the US- Why They’re Great For Your Health - Photo Gallery
‘I’m Vegetarian Now’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Favourite Vegetarian Meals in India and the US- Why They’re Great For Your Health - Photo Gallery
‘I’m Vegetarian Now’: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Favourite Vegetarian Meals in India and the US- Why They’re Great For Your Health - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?