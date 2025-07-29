7 Celebrity Kids Who Chose Private Lives Over Bollywood Fame
Not all celebrity kids follow their parents’ footsteps into Bollywood. Some choose private lives far away from the film industry. Here is a list of 7 star kids who chose a different career path instead of acting.
Ridhima Kapoor Sahni (Daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh)
She is a renowned fashion and jewelry designer based in Delhi. She runs her own label, R Jewellery, and often designs for celebrities. She stayed out of the acting world despite coming from the iconic Kapoor family.
Shaheen Bhatt (Daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan)
She is an author, writer, and mental health advocate by profession. She is passionate about spreading awareness around mental health. She penned the book "I've never been (Un)Happier" based on her own struggle with depression.
Navya Naveli Nanda (Granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan)
She is an entrepreneur and Co-founder of Aara Health, a women's health startup. She runs Project Naveli, focused on empowering rural women and promoting gender equality. She has publicly said she has no interest in acting and wants to create social change.
Trishala Dutt (Daughter of Sanjay Dutt)
She is a psychotherapist based in the U.S. She chooses to live a quiet and private life away from Bollywood. She holds a Master's degree in Psychology and shares mental health insights on Instagram.
Aaliyah Kashyap (Daughter of Anurag Kashyap)
She is a social media influencer and youtuber. She shares fashion, lifestyle and relationship content online. She prefers digital content creation over a traditional film career.
Shakya Akhtar (Daughter of Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani)
She keeps a low profile, with no media presence or Bollywood involvement in her life. She is focused on personal and educational growth, staying out of the limelight.
Anshula Kapoor (Daughter of Boney Kapoor, Sister of Arjun Kapoor)
She is an entrepreneur and founder of Fankind. She combines celebrity experiences with fundraising for NGOs. Anshula focused on philanthropy rather than film.
