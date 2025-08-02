From Deepika Padukone to Tara Sutaria: 7 Bollywood Celebrities Who Regret Their Past Relationship
The glamour of Bollywood romance often gives a way to the harsh realities of love in the spotlight. But some of India’s biggest stars are breaking the mold, sharing their most intimate secrets and hardest-learned lessons about love, heartbreak, and personal growth. From toxic relationships to emotional exhaustion, these stars are speaking out about the true costs of frame and romance and finding strength in vulnerability.
Deepika Padukone- A Lesson In Privacy
Deepika Padukone's wishes she had kept her relationship private. She believes that going public too soon added unnecessary pressure and strained the relationship. In hindsight, she realises that keeping her love life under wraps might have helped her navigate the challenges more smoothly.
Aamir Khan- A Red Flag In Marriage
Aamir Khan admits that his impulsive decision to marry Reena Dutta after just four months was a mistake. He is also acknowledged causing emotional pain to his ex wife Kiran Rao, describing himself as a "red flag" in their marriage. This self awareness is a testament to his growth and willingness to learn from his experiences.
Bipasha Basu- Time Well Spent?
Bipasha Basu reflects on her decade long relationship with John Abraham with a sense of regret. She feels like she wasted her time investing emotions in a relationship that didn't yield the future she hoped for. Her candid comments highlight the importance of recognising red flags and prioritising one's own emotional well-being being.
Kangana Ranaut- Scars Of Love
Kangana Ranaut has spoken about the emotional and physical impact of her early romance with Adhyayan Suman. The relationship left her damaged, and it's clear that the experience had a lasting impact on her life. Her story serves as a reminder that relationships can be complex and multifaceted.
Mahesh Bhatt- Regret and Redemption
Mahesh Bhatt's tumultuous affair with Parveen Babi in the 1970s continues to haunt him. He regrets overlooking her psychological struggles, which later influenced his work and personal life. His story is a poignant reminder of the importance of empathy and understanding in relationships.
Sangeeta Bijlani- Betrayal and Heartache
Sangeeta Bijlani relationship with Salman Khan in the 1980s ended due to his alleged infidelity. She has spoken about the deep personal hurt she experienced, highlighting the long lasting impact of betrayal in love. Her story serves as a cautionary take about the importance of trust and communication in relationships.
Tara Sutaria- Moving on
Tara Sutaria recently opened up about her breakup with Aadar Jain, sharing her emotional burnout and numbness after the split. Despite her ex's differing perspective on the relationship, Tara emphasizes the importance of letting go and the importance of letting go and rediscovering oneself after break up. Her story is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.
Disclaimer
The information provided is just for entertainment purposes only, all the data is publicly available and might not be accurate.