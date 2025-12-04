Celebrity Private Islands: Who Owns What & How Much Their Exotic Retreats Cost
Explore six luxurious celebrity-owned private islands around the world, including locations, estimated costs, and exclusive features. From the Bahamas to Dubai, discover how stars enjoy ultimate privacy and luxury.
Johnny Depp's Cost of Buying a Private Island
Johnny Depp has purchased a 45-acre Private Island in the Bahamas called Little Hall's Pond Cay, This stunning private island features lots of pristine islands with beautiful blue water and gently sloping tranquil beaches. The Purchase Price of $3.6 million.
The Price Paid by Leonardo DiCaprio to Acquire a Private Isle
Leonardo DiCaprio bought Blackadore Caye (Belize) for an estimated value of $1.75 million. The Islet of Blackadore will become an Eco-Friendly and Luxe Resort by promoting Health and Well-Being of both the Community and Natural Beauty of the Environment, while also offering a quality experience to both Eco-Friendly visitors as well as Classy Luxury Resorts.
The Owner of Jumeirah Island, Shah Rukh Khan
As a result of a decision by the Government of Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan received a luxury residence on Jumeirah Island in the Dubai area. The luxury estate boasts very contemporary and futuristic-style architecture, and its privacy is further enhanced by having private Beaches with some of the best views of the ocean. Their estimated value is in the millions of dollars.
Jay-Z/Beyonce Private Island Retreats
Additionally, Jay-Z and Beyonce have a private retreat on a Bahamian Islands that is worth over 3 million dollars. Here, both Jay-Z and Beyonce have the opportunity to unwind from the stresses of life and spend quality time together on Private Beaches in villas and Suites where they can spend time with their families and friends. As avid ocean explorers, both artists continue to experience the allure of the ocean.
Mel Gibson is Now a Land Baron in Fiji
Mel Gibson purchased Mago Island, an approx. 5-k acre private property located in Fiji that he paid approx. 15 million dollars to acquire, making it the world's 5th-largest privately owned island.
Necker Island: Richard Branson's Luxury Playground
Located in the British Virgin Islands, this remote paradise is valued at $100 million. Richard Branson purchased Necker Island for this price, and currently, it boasts multiple luxury villas, numerous water sports activities, and exotic wildlife.
Disclaimer
All information is based on publicly available reports and estimated values. Actual ownership details and prices may vary. This article does not intend to defame or misrepresent any individual.