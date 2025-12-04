Celebrity Private Islands: Who Owns What & How Much Their Exotic Retreats Cost

Jay-Z/Beyonce Private Island Retreats

Additionally, Jay-Z and Beyonce have a private retreat on a Bahamian Islands that is worth over 3 million dollars. Here, both Jay-Z and Beyonce have the opportunity to unwind from the stresses of life and spend quality time together on Private Beaches in villas and Suites where they can spend time with their families and friends. As avid ocean explorers, both artists continue to experience the allure of the ocean.