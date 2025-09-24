Celebrity Romance That’s Taking Over Social Media
Celebrity romances are lighting up social media with sweet PDA and public appearances. Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro charmed fans with their chemistry, while Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo turned Paris into their love nest. Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo’s budding romance fuels buzz, and Madelaine Petsch with Tyga teased fans with subtle hints. Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley’s rekindled love, along with Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman’s relationship, keep followers hooked.
Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro
Caught public attention with hand-holding, sweet kisses, and social media hints of romance.
Shailene Woodley & Lucas Bravo
Spotted frequently together in Paris, showing PDA and confirming their affection on Instagram.
Zoë Kravitz & Noah Centineo
Slow-burning romance with multiple public outings, fueling fan excitement and media buzz.
Madelaine Petsch & Tyga
From friends to lovers, they dropped subtle social media clues, sparking relationship rumors.
Billy Ray Cyrus & Elizabeth Hurley
Rekindled love after previous divorces, openly sharing affectionate moments online since 2025.
Kaia Gerber & Lewis Pullman
Started dating quietly, now seen publicly and holding hands, capturing fans' hearts worldwide.
Disclaimer
Details about celebrity relationships are based on media reports and public sightings. Actual relationship status may differ as celebrities often keep personal lives private. Interpretations are subject to speculation.