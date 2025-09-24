LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Celebrity Romance That’s Taking Over Social Media

Celebrity Romance That’s Taking Over Social Media

Celebrity romances are lighting up social media with sweet PDA and public appearances. Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro charmed fans with their chemistry, while Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo turned Paris into their love nest. Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo’s budding romance fuels buzz, and Madelaine Petsch with Tyga teased fans with subtle hints. Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley’s rekindled love, along with Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman’s relationship, keep followers hooked.

By: Last Updated: September 24, 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro
1/7

Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro

Caught public attention with hand-holding, sweet kisses, and social media hints of romance.

Shailene Woodley & Lucas Bravo
2/7

Shailene Woodley & Lucas Bravo

Spotted frequently together in Paris, showing PDA and confirming their affection on Instagram.

Zoë Kravitz & Noah Centineo
3/7

Zoë Kravitz & Noah Centineo

Slow-burning romance with multiple public outings, fueling fan excitement and media buzz.

Madelaine Petsch & Tyga
4/7

Madelaine Petsch & Tyga

From friends to lovers, they dropped subtle social media clues, sparking relationship rumors.

Billy Ray Cyrus & Elizabeth Hurley
5/7

Billy Ray Cyrus & Elizabeth Hurley

Rekindled love after previous divorces, openly sharing affectionate moments online since 2025.

Kaia Gerber & Lewis Pullman
6/7

Kaia Gerber & Lewis Pullman

Started dating quietly, now seen publicly and holding hands, capturing fans' hearts worldwide.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Details about celebrity relationships are based on media reports and public sightings. Actual relationship status may differ as celebrities often keep personal lives private. Interpretations are subject to speculation.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS