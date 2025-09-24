Celebrity Romance That’s Taking Over Social Media

Celebrity romances are lighting up social media with sweet PDA and public appearances. Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro charmed fans with their chemistry, while Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo turned Paris into their love nest. Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo’s budding romance fuels buzz, and Madelaine Petsch with Tyga teased fans with subtle hints. Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley’s rekindled love, along with Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman’s relationship, keep followers hooked.