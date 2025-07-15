Celebs Flaunting Cleavage in Latest Posts

LIVE TV
Say goodbye to sideboob—underboob is now the hottest fashion trend, with celebrities flaunting this style in everything from glamorous evening gowns to chic bikinis. This bold trend gained prominence during the Giambattista Valli show at Paris Fashion Week in March 2022, where the designer showcased dresses featuring large cutouts that highlighted both upper abs and underboob. Since then, stars like Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum, and Nicole Kidman have embraced underboob as a staple for red carpet events, while others have sported it in striking swimwear with daring bikini tops.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 11:37 PM IST
