Celebs Who Turned Their Kiss Scenes Into Full-On Makeout Sessions
On-screen kissing can be awkward for actors, but it’s captivating for viewers. There’s nothing like relaxing on the couch with snacks, getting lost in a rom-com, and rooting for characters to express their feelings. From timeless classics like The Notebook to modern hits such as Hulu’s Crush, we’ve gathered some of the most iconic and steamy movie kisses to evoke all the feels. Plus, we’ve added a few surprise entries! While you wait for your crush to text back or take a breather from group chat analysis of your BFF’s date, dive into our list of the sexiest movie kisses.
Spider-Man (2002)
The Notebook (2004)
How could we possibly create an article on the sexiest movie kisses without including this incredibly romantic moment from cinematic history? The unforgettable kiss between Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in The Notebook has become iconic, representing the pinnacle of on-screen romance. Interestingly, despite their on-screen chemistry, the two actors reportedly had a tumultuous relationship during filming, which only highlights their exceptional talent as performers. Their ability to convey deep emotions and passion, even amidst personal differences, is a testament to their skill as actors. This passionate moment not only captivated audiences but also solidified its place in film history as one of the most memorable kisses ever.
To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018)
The To All the Boys I've Loved Before (TATBIL) franchise features many memorable kisses, but the hot tub scene undeniably takes center stage in our opinion. Who wouldn't dream of sharing a passionate make-out session with the charming Peter Kavinsky? The chemistry between Noah Centineo and Lana Condor is palpable, making this moment not only steamy but also incredibly romantic. Their captivating performance resonated so well with audiences that they won the award for "Best Kiss" at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, further solidifying this scene's impact on fans. This particular kiss encapsulates the excitement and thrill of young love, leaving viewers yearning for their own romantic experiences.
Crush (2022)
While playing 7 Minutes in Heaven can often lead to more awkward moments than genuinely blissful ones, the experience for Paige and AJ in this Hulu film showcases a kiss that truly feels like it’s straight out of a dream. Their intimate moment transcends the usual unease associated with the game, revealing a genuine connection that captivates both the characters and the audience. The chemistry between Paige and AJ is palpable, making their kiss not just a fleeting encounter, but a memorable highlight that resonates with viewers. This scene perfectly illustrates how unexpected situations can lead to beautiful and romantic experiences, leaving fans yearning for their own magical moments.
Moonlight (2016)
Similar to the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise, Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome also took home the award for "Best Kiss" at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. During their acceptance speech, Ashton delivered a heartfelt message that resonated deeply with many: "This represents more than a kiss. This is for those who feel like the others, the misfits; this represents us." His words highlighted the significance of their on-screen moment, emphasizing that it symbolizes acceptance and love for those who often feel marginalized. Their performance not only captured the hearts of viewers but also served as an empowering reminder of the importance of representation in film and the beauty of diverse love stories.
Love & Basketball (2000)
This sports-themed coming-of-age classic is filled with numerous passionate moments, particularly the scene where Monica and Quincy choose to take their relationship to the next level by sleeping together for the first time. This raw and intimate encounter is a refreshing portrayal that isn't frequently depicted in films. Additionally, audiences are treated to an adorable kissing scene featuring the younger versions of Monica and Quincy at the film's beginning, which captures the innocence and excitement of first love.
Anything's Possible (2022)
Transgender student Kelsa and her classmate Khal share an adorable first date that captures the essence of young romance. As their time together comes to a close, Kelsa playfully asks Khal if he would like to make out, providing a delightful conclusion to a day filled with connection and chemistry. This moment beautifully encapsulates the excitement and sweetness of new love.