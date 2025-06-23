Celebs Who Turned Their Kiss Scenes Into Full-On Makeout Sessions

Moonlight (2016)

Similar to the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise, Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome also took home the award for "Best Kiss" at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. During their acceptance speech, Ashton delivered a heartfelt message that resonated deeply with many: "This represents more than a kiss. This is for those who feel like the others, the misfits; this represents us." His words highlighted the significance of their on-screen moment, emphasizing that it symbolizes acceptance and love for those who often feel marginalized. Their performance not only captured the hearts of viewers but also served as an empowering reminder of the importance of representation in film and the beauty of diverse love stories.