  • Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag Controversy: Check Abuse Case Details, Net Worth, Family Background and Current Age

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag Controversy: Check Abuse Case Details, Net Worth, Family Background and Current Age

Celina Jaitly accuses husband Peter Haag of domestic abuse, seeks ₹50 crore compensation, and custody of their children, while their net worth and family background draw attention.

Domestic Violence Allegations
Domestic Violence Allegations

Celina Jaitly, in court papers filed in Mumbai, accused Peter Haag of physical, sexual, and financial abuse. She also demanded compensation to the tune of ₹50 crore and full custody of the children.

Child Custody Dispute
Child Custody Dispute

As per Celena Jaitly claims that Peter Haag has been restricting her access to their three sons, who currently live with him in Austria, and demands monthly maintenance.

Net Worth and Assets
Net Worth and Assets

Their combined net worth is said to be around $2.3 million, approximately, or ₹16-17 crore, because of the various business interests Haag has in hotels and Celina's work in the entertainment industry.

Family Legacy
Family Legacy

Celina comes from a military and nursing background family, attained national limelight as Miss India 2001, and has seen considerable personal tragedy.​ Ages and Current Status: Celina Jaitly is 44 years old in 2025; married since 2011, she is now fighting for custody while Haag remains in Austria with the children.

Ages and Current Status
Ages and Current Status

Celina Jaitly is 44 years old in 2025; married since 2011, she is now fighting for custody while Haag remains in Austria with the children.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Information is based on reported allegations and ongoing legal proceedings. Claims remain unproven until verified by official statements or court judgments.

