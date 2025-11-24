Celina Jaitly Birthday Special: Top 7 Hot & Sexy Bralette for That Vintage-Inspired Retro Looks
As Celina Jaitly celebrates her birthday, we take a glamorous trip down memory lane, revisiting her most iconic vintage-inspired bralette looks. She’s a ’90s bold queen who is still aging like a fine wine. Let’s dive into Celina Jaitly career, movies, net worth, age & more.
Celina Jaitly Hot & Sexy Pics
Take a look at Celina Jaitly hot and sexy pic that can inspire Gen Z for that 90s vintage look.
Who is Celina Jaitly?
Celina Jaitly is a Bollywood actress, former beauty queen, and human rights activist. She established a place not only in the Bollywood industry but also in the hearts of fans.
Celina Jaitly: Early Life
Celina Jaitly was born in Shimla on November 24, 1981. Her father is a retired Indian Army officer, Colonel V.K. Jaitly, and her mother, Meeta, is an Afghan Hindu who serves as an army nurse.
Celina Jaitly Career
Celina Jaitly briefly worked in marketing before entering beauty pageants, including Femina Miss India (2001) and 4th runner-up in the Miss Universe 2002 pageant.
Celina Jaitly Movies
Celina Jaitly made her acting debut with the movie Janasheen in 2003. She worked in multiple movies, including No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Golmaal Returns.
Celina Jaitly Marriage
Celina Jaitly is married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. Later in 2012, the couple welcomed their twin boys, Winston and Viraaj. In 2017, Celina Jaitly and her husband welcomed another set of twins, but one of the boys, Shamsher, passed away due to a congenital heart defect. The other son, Arthur, is currently safe.
Celina Jaitly Net Worth
According to various media reports, in 2021 and 2023 Celina Jaitly net worth combined with her husband is estimated $2.3 million (approx Rs 167 crore.)
Disclaimer: This article is intended for entertainment purposes only, showcasing fashion and style highlights of Celina Jaitly. The images and content are used to celebrate her iconic looks and do not promote any explicit content.