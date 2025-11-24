Celina Jaitly Birthday Special: Top 7 Hot & Sexy Bralette for That Vintage-Inspired Retro Looks

Celina Jaitly Marriage

Celina Jaitly is married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. Later in 2012, the couple welcomed their twin boys, Winston and Viraaj. In 2017, Celina Jaitly and her husband welcomed another set of twins, but one of the boys, Shamsher, passed away due to a congenital heart defect. The other son, Arthur, is currently safe.