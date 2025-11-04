Celina Jaitly EXPOSED: Age, Love Life, Education. See Her Hot Pics

Bollywood actress and former Miss India Celina Jaitly is once again in the spotlight- not for a film, but for a deeply emotional post about her soldier brother detained in the UAE. This actress broke down online after a Delhi High Court hearing, thanking the judiciary for ensuring legal help for her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly, who has been held since 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about Celina Jaitly.