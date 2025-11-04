Celina Jaitly EXPOSED: Age, Love Life, Education. See Her Hot Pics
Bollywood actress and former Miss India Celina Jaitly is once again in the spotlight- not for a film, but for a deeply emotional post about her soldier brother detained in the UAE. This actress broke down online after a Delhi High Court hearing, thanking the judiciary for ensuring legal help for her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly, who has been held since 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about Celina Jaitly.
Celina Jaitly Age
Celina Jaitly was born on November 24, 1981 (43 years old as of 2025). She was born in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India, to a Punjabi father (V.K. Jaitly, retired Colonel in the Indian Army) and an Afghan-Indian mother, Meeta, who was a child psychologist and former beauty-queen.
Was Celina Jaitly Miss Universe?
Celina won the title of Femina Miss India 2001 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2001 pageant, finishing as 4th runner-up.
Celina Jaitly Movies
Celina Jaitly's notable films include No Entry (2005), Apna Sapna Money Money (2006) and Golmaal Returns (2008).
Celina Jaitly Husband
Celina is married to Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haag. They tied the know in July 2011. They became parents to twin boys in 2012. In 2017, they were blessed with another set of twin boys, but unfortunately one of the babies died due to a heart defect.
Celina Jaitly Brother
Celina recently made headlines after the Delhi High Court issues directions in the case of her brother, Vikrant Kumar Jaitly (Major Retd.), who is reportedly detained in the UAE since September 2024.
Celina Jaitly Emotional Post
Celina posted a deeply emotional message, calling him "bhai" and praising his service: "You fought for us, bhai". The court has directed the Government of India via the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to provide effective legal support and ensure communication between her brother and family.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.