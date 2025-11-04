LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Celina Jaitly EXPOSED: Age, Love Life, Education. See Her Hot Pics

Celina Jaitly EXPOSED: Age, Love Life, Education. See Her Hot Pics

Bollywood actress and former Miss India Celina Jaitly is once again in the spotlight- not for a film, but for a deeply emotional post about her soldier brother detained in the UAE. This actress broke down online after a Delhi High Court hearing, thanking the judiciary for ensuring legal help for her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly, who has been held since 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about Celina Jaitly.

By: Last Updated: November 4, 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Celina Jaitly Age
1/7

Celina Jaitly Age

Celina Jaitly was born on November 24, 1981 (43 years old as of 2025). She was born in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India, to a Punjabi father (V.K. Jaitly, retired Colonel in the Indian Army) and an Afghan-Indian mother, Meeta, who was a child psychologist and former beauty-queen.

Was Celina Jaitly Miss Universe?
2/7

Was Celina Jaitly Miss Universe?

Celina won the title of Femina Miss India 2001 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2001 pageant, finishing as 4th runner-up.

Celina Jaitly Movies
3/7

Celina Jaitly Movies

Celina Jaitly's notable films include No Entry (2005), Apna Sapna Money Money (2006) and Golmaal Returns (2008).

Celina Jaitly Husband
4/7

Celina Jaitly Husband

Celina is married to Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haag. They tied the know in July 2011. They became parents to twin boys in 2012. In 2017, they were blessed with another set of twin boys, but unfortunately one of the babies died due to a heart defect.

Celina Jaitly Brother
5/7

Celina Jaitly Brother

Celina recently made headlines after the Delhi High Court issues directions in the case of her brother, Vikrant Kumar Jaitly (Major Retd.), who is reportedly detained in the UAE since September 2024.

Celina Jaitly Emotional Post
6/7

Celina Jaitly Emotional Post

Celina posted a deeply emotional message, calling him "bhai" and praising his service: "You fought for us, bhai". The court has directed the Government of India via the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to provide effective legal support and ensure communication between her brother and family.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS