Drinking tea during the monsoon season offers numerous held benefits that help protect the body from common seasonal illness. Herbal tease made with ingredients like Ginger, Tulsi, and cinnamon boost immunity, improve digestion, fight respiratory infections, and act as natural detoxifiers. They also help regulate mode and energy levels, while their antibacterial properties provide a natural seed against infections. A daily cup of tea in the rainy season is a simple yet a powerful way to stay healthy and refresh it.