LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Chai Season Special: Powerful Benefits of Drinking Tea in Morning to Boost Immunity & Protect Your Body

Chai Season Special: Powerful Benefits of Drinking Tea in Morning to Boost Immunity & Protect Your Body

Drinking tea during the monsoon season offers numerous held benefits that help protect the body from common seasonal illness. Herbal tease made with ingredients like Ginger, Tulsi, and cinnamon boost immunity, improve digestion, fight respiratory infections, and act as natural detoxifiers. They also help regulate mode and energy levels, while their antibacterial properties provide a natural seed against infections. A daily cup of tea in the rainy season is a simple yet a powerful way to stay healthy and refresh it.

Published By: Published: March 4, 2026 23:24:50 IST
Follow us on
Google News
A perfect time for tea
1/6
Chai Season Special: Powerful Benefits of Drinking Tea in Morning to Boost Immunity & Protect Your Body

A perfect time for tea

In the morning our body becomes more vulnerable to infections due to fluctuating temperatures and humidity. A warm cup of tea can provide comfort and also act as a natural immunity booster. Herbal teas, in particular, help detoxify and refresh the body.

You Might Be Interested In
Boosts immunity with natural ingredients
2/6

Boosts immunity with natural ingredients

Teas like tulsi, ginger, and green tea are rich in antioxidants and have antimicrobial properties. Regular consumption helps strengthen your immune system, making it easier to fight off seasonal illnesses like cold, cough, and flu.

Keeps digestive troubles at bay
3/6

Keeps digestive troubles at bay

Monsoon often brings digestive issues due to increased humidity and reduced physical activity. Peppermint or ginger tea aids digestion, reduces bloating, and soothes the stomach helping you stay comfortable and disease-free.

You Might Be Interested In
Fights respiratory infection
4/6

Fights respiratory infection

The damp weather encourages the spread of bacteria and viruses that affect the respiratory system. Herbal teas made with tulsi, mulethi, or cinnamon act as natural decongestants, reducing the risk of bronchitis, sore throat, and chest congestion.

Detoxifies and flushes toxins
5/6

Detoxifies and flushes toxins

Tea acts as a natural detoxifier. Teas with ingredients like lemon, honey, or dandelion cleanse the liver and kidneys. A regular detox tea ritual during monsoon supports overall health and flushes out harmful toxins accumulated from food or environment.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The information is just for awareness, not promoting any sort of tea brand etc.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS