Chalu Pandey: From Tmkoc To Impactful Roles Across Genres
Daya Shankar Pandey is a versatile actor popularly known as Chalu Pandey and known for his strong supporting roles in notable Bollywood films like. He has showcased his range in various genres—from sports dramas and political thrillers to intense crime stories in movies. His performances add depth and authenticity to every project, making him a respected figure in Indian cinema.
Introduction
Daya Shankar Pandey is an Indian actor known for his work in both films and television. He is recognized for his roles in popular Bollywood movies like Lagaan, Gangaajal, and Swades. He also plays the character of Inspector Chalu Pandey in the long-running television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Lagaan, 2001
He played 'Goli', a memorable character in the Oscar-nominated epic sports drama.
Swades, 2004
Portrayed 'Mela Ram', the lovable cook, bringing humor and heart to the story.
Gangaajal, 2003
Played a supporting role in this intense crime drama directed by Prakash Jha.
Rajneeti, 2010
Featured in a political thriller with a star-studded cast, showcasing his serious side.
Apharan, 2005
Another collaboration with Prakash Jha, exploring crime and politics in Bihar.
