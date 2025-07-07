LIVE TV
  Chalu Pandey: From Tmkoc To Impactful Roles Across Genres

Chalu Pandey: From Tmkoc To Impactful Roles Across Genres

Daya Shankar Pandey is a versatile actor popularly known as Chalu Pandey and known for his strong supporting roles in notable Bollywood films like. He has showcased his range in various genres—from sports dramas and political thrillers to intense crime stories in movies. His performances add depth and authenticity to every project, making him a respected figure in Indian cinema.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 7, 2025 | 5:47 PM IST
Chalu Pandey: From Tmkoc To Impactful Roles Across Genres - Gallery Image
1/6

Introduction

Daya Shankar Pandey is an Indian actor known for his work in both films and television. He is recognized for his roles in popular Bollywood movies like Lagaan, Gangaajal, and Swades. He also plays the character of Inspector Chalu Pandey in the long-running television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Chalu Pandey: From Tmkoc To Impactful Roles Across Genres - Gallery Image
2/6

Lagaan, 2001

He played 'Goli', a memorable character in the Oscar-nominated epic sports drama.

Chalu Pandey: From Tmkoc To Impactful Roles Across Genres - Gallery Image
3/6

Swades, 2004

Portrayed 'Mela Ram', the lovable cook, bringing humor and heart to the story.

Chalu Pandey: From Tmkoc To Impactful Roles Across Genres - Gallery Image
4/6

Gangaajal, 2003

Played a supporting role in this intense crime drama directed by Prakash Jha.

Chalu Pandey: From Tmkoc To Impactful Roles Across Genres - Gallery Image
5/6

Rajneeti, 2010

Featured in a political thriller with a star-studded cast, showcasing his serious side.

Chalu Pandey: From Tmkoc To Impactful Roles Across Genres - Gallery Image
6/6

Apharan, 2005

Another collaboration with Prakash Jha, exploring crime and politics in Bihar.

Disclaimer: The information provided about the filmography is based on the publicly available data.

Chalu Pandey: From Tmkoc To Impactful Roles Across Genres - Gallery Image

