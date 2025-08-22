LIVE TV
  Chanakya Niti: 6 Timeless Parenting Lessons Every Parent Should Teach

Chanakya Niti: 6 Timeless Parenting Lessons Every Parent Should Teach

Parents can nurture strong, responsible children by encouraging self-reliance, promoting education, instilling good conduct, teaching respect for time, preparing them to face challenges, and guiding them away from negative influences.

By: Last Updated: August 22, 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
1/6

Instill Self-Reliance

Allocate age-appropriate tasks that nurture confidence, independence, and responsibility from an early age to equip the child with coping mechanisms in confronting life’s challenges that may be posed in the future.

2/6

Encourage Knowledge and Education

Foster curiosity and love of learning, as knowledge is an asset for life that develops critical thinking, competence, and personal advancement.

3/6

Encourage Proper Behavior

Exemplify honesty, humility, and respect to instill good values into children that build a good character, foster relationships, and set the stage for responsible living.

4/6

Teach Respect for Time

Teach time management, punctuality, and prioritization while emphasizing that respecting time translates into increased productivity and discipline- both virtues for success in life.

5/6

Teach them to face their Challenges

Encourage children to confront challenges with courage; counteract those vulnerabilities induced by failures and teach resilience and confidence, simultaneously illustrating that their experiences of hardship provide opportunities to learn, grow, and prosper.

6/6

Foster Good Company

Lead children toward good companions, reminding them of the opposing effects of bad company-that it breeds bad thoughts, habits, and character, while good callers are a call for growth.

