Chandra Grahan: 5 Things Pregnant Women Should Avoid At All Cost During A Lunar Eclipse

On the night of September 7 into the 8th, we’re getting a total lunar eclipse. This is one of those rare moments when Earth slides right between the sun and the moon, so the moon gets completely shadowed and, honestly, puts on quite a show.

We’re talking about that deep, rusty red colour, yes, the famous Blood Moon. Expect it to stick around for a good hour and twenty minutes.

What really happens. Earth blocks the moon from soaking up direct sunlight. But instead of going totally dark, the moon catches sunlight that’s squeezed through Earth’s atmosphere.

The atmosphere acts like a filter, kicking out most of the blue tones and letting those red and orange vibes slip through. End result: the whole moon glows with this eerie, beautiful reddish shade. If you’ve never seen it, trust me, you’ll want to stay up for this one.

