Chandra Grahan: 5 Things Pregnant Women Should Avoid At All Cost During A Lunar Eclipse
On the night of September 7 into the 8th, we’re getting a total lunar eclipse. This is one of those rare moments when Earth slides right between the sun and the moon, so the moon gets completely shadowed and, honestly, puts on quite a show.
We’re talking about that deep, rusty red colour, yes, the famous Blood Moon. Expect it to stick around for a good hour and twenty minutes.
What really happens. Earth blocks the moon from soaking up direct sunlight. But instead of going totally dark, the moon catches sunlight that’s squeezed through Earth’s atmosphere.
The atmosphere acts like a filter, kicking out most of the blue tones and letting those red and orange vibes slip through. End result: the whole moon glows with this eerie, beautiful reddish shade. If you’ve never seen it, trust me, you’ll want to stay up for this one.
Here are five things pregnant women should completely avoid during Chandra Grahan:
Folkore says pregnant women shouldn’t step outside during a lunar eclipse—apparently, there’s this old belief that the eclipse gives off rays that could somehow hurt the baby. Whether there’s any truth to it? Well, science isn’t exactly on board, but the superstition sticks around in a lot of families.
If you’re pregnant and there’s a chandra grahan (yep, lunar eclipse), just skip the housewarming parties and maybe hold off on launching anything major or “auspicious” that day.
In many traditional beliefs and customs, especially within Hinduism, it is advised that pregnant women should avoid touching the tulsi plant (Ocimum sanctum) during a lunar eclipse. The tulsi plant holds a sacred and revered status in Hindu households and is often worshipped for its spiritual and medicinal benefits. However, during a lunar eclipse, it is believed that certain negative energies or impurities are heightened, and interactions with holy plants like tulsi are discouraged during this time.
Apparently, there’s this old superstition that pregnant women should steer clear of sharp stuff—like scissors or knives—during a lunar eclipse. I mean, really? What’s the moon got against a pair of kitchen shears? Sounds like something your grandma would warn you about while making tamales.
In Hinduism, there are certain important customs that pregnant women are advised to observe. These include refraining from eating during an eclipse, avoiding sleep during that period, bathing immediately after the eclipse ends, and practicing celibacy throughout the duration of the eclipse.