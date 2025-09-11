LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Charlie Kirk Shot Dead: Full Timeline Of Utah Valley University Tragedy

Charlie Kirk Shot Dead: Full Timeline Of Utah Valley University Tragedy

On September 10, 2025, the United States witnessed a shocking act of political violence as conservative leader Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University.

A key figure in the MAGA movement, Kirk’s influence on youth voter mobilization made him a prominent ally of President Donald Trump.

By: Last Updated: September 11, 2025 | 10:00 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Charlie Kirk Arrives at Utah Valley University
1/6

Charlie Kirk Arrives at Utah Valley University

Charlie Kirk begins the inaugural stop of his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

The Debate Begins
2/6

The Debate Begins

Kirk seated beneath a tent as students challenge his political and cultural views during the event.

The Critical Question
3/6

The Critical Question

Moments before the shooting, a student asks Kirk about mass shooters in the US.

Chaos Erupts
4/6

Chaos Erupts

Immediately after the gunshot, videos capture students running in panic across the campus as chaos spreads through the venue.

Charlie Kirk Struck
5/6

Charlie Kirk Struck

The precise moment Kirk was hit in the neck and collapsed, marking the tragic event that would later claim his life.

Emergency Response
6/6

Emergency Response

Kirk was rushed to the hospital and succumbed to the injury.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS