  Chasing Snow This Winter? 7 Dream Destinations You Can't Miss

Chasing Snow This Winter? 7 Dream Destinations You Can’t Miss

Winter travel becomes more magical when the world is covered in white. From India’s snow-covered Himalayas to Finland’s igloos and Norway’s Northern Lights, these destinations are the best spots to enjoy the snow in the winter season. Check out the top 7 snow destinations that are known for their perfect views, adventure, and peace.

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 14, 2025 | 1:59 PM IST
Gulmarg, Kashmir
1/8

Gulmarg, Kashmir

Gulmarg, Kashmir: Gulmarg lives up to its name as the Switzerland of India—as winter arrives, pine forests disappear under snow, and the meadows turn into a winter paradise.
Best Time to Visit Gulmarg: December to February.

Zermatt, Switzerland
2/8

Zermatt, Switzerland

Zermatt, Switzerland: Snow transforms this destination into a wonderland where electric sleighs glide through silent streets and peace.
Best Time to Visit Zermatt, Switzerland: December to March

Tromsø, Norway, Best places to visit, snow destination, best winter places, Best Snow Destinations, Winter Travel Destinations, Best Places to Visit in Winter, Snowy Getaways World, Winter Wonderland Destinations
3/8

Tromsø, Norway

Tromsø, Norway: Tromsø is one of the most magical places on earth during winter. As the skies darken, the Northern Lights dance, while the town itself glows with warmth.
Best Time to Visit Tromsø, Norway: September to March

Azerbaijan
4/8

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan: Azerbaijan offers beautiful, maintained ski slopes and luxury resorts, which are perfect for winter holidays.
Best Time to Visit Azerbaijan: December to March

Bhutan
5/8

Bhutan

Bhutan: Bhutan's winter charm lies in its non-flashy crowds and no commercial overload, just sweeping white snow. Places like Paro, Thimphu, Haa Valley, and Bumthang receive snowfall during the winter season.
Best Time To Visit Bhutan: December to February.

Nepal
6/8

Nepal

Nepal: During winters, Nepal offers mesmerizing beauty with cozy tea houses, snow slopes, and relic trails.
Best time to visit Nepal: December to February

Lapland, Finland
7/8

Lapland, Finland

Lapland, Finland: Lapland is where reindeer sleigh rides glide through forests, glass igloos reveal the Northern Lights, and Santa Claus Village welcomes visitors from across the world.
Best Time to Visit Finland: November to February.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

