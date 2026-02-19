LIVE TV
  • Chatha Pacha OTT RELEASE: When and Where to Watch This Malayalam Action-Comedy | Platform, Date & Cast Details Inside

Chatha Pacha OTT RELEASE: When and Where to Watch This Malayalam Action-Comedy | Platform, Date & Cast Details Inside

Chatha Pacha, a Malayalam action-comedy, is set to hit OTT and is already creating major buzz among fans. The film has grabbed attention for its unique concept, energetic vibe and mass entertainment appeal. With popular faces and growing online hype, this OTT release is one to watch this week. From OTT release date to cast details, here’s everything you need to know about the film Chatha Pacha.

Published By: Published: February 19, 2026 11:14:10 IST
Chatha Pacha OTT Release Date
Chatha Pacha OTT Release Date

It will be released on 19 February, 2026. The release has generated buzz among regional cinema fans and action-comedy lovers.

Chatha Pacha OTT Platform: Where to watch this movie?
Chatha Pacha OTT Platform: Where to watch this movie?

It will be streaming exclusively on Netflix. Subscribers can watch it across devices with multiple language audio options.

Chatha Pacha Story
3/6

Chatha Pacha Story

Set in Fort Kochi, the film follows friends who create a WWE-inspired underground wrestling promotion. The journey mixes action, humour, rivalry, and personal struggles. The action-comedy explores friendship, ambition, and survival in a rough subculture.

Chatha Pacha Cast
Chatha Pacha Cast

The main cast includes:
Arjun Ashokan

Roshan Mathew

Vishak Nair

Ishan Shoukath

Mammootty (cameo)

Chatha Pacha Languages Available
Chatha Pacha Languages Available

It will be available in Malayalam (original), Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

