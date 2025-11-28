10 Global Travel Destinations: The World Travel Awards 2025 has unveiled its latest list of global winners, highlighting 10 must-visit destinations for your travel bucket list. From serene island getaways to vibrant cities full of cultural experiences.
Check Out 10 Must-Visit Global Travel Destinations That Emerged As Winners In 2025
Vietnam
Vietnam captivates with its stunning natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. Travelers flock to its vibrant cities, historic towns, and breathtaking landscapes. Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City shine as cultural hubs, while Hoi An charms visitors with its timeless heritage.
Portugal
Portugal continues to be one of Europe’s top destinations, famed for its stunning coastlines, historic cities, and rich culinary scene. Lisbon and Porto delight visitors with scenic riverside views, iconic tiled architecture, and lively neighborhoods.
Dubai
Dubai remains the Middle East’s premier destination, renowned for its iconic attractions, futuristic skyline, and luxury experiences. Travelers are drawn to landmarks like the Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Creek Harbour.
United States (US)
The USA has been named North America’s Leading Destination, offering something for every traveler. From the natural wonders of Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, and the Rockies to the vibrant cities of New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.
Peru
Peru maintains its status as South America’s top travel destination. Beyond the iconic Machu Picchu, travelers are discovering Cusco’s Incan heritage, Arequipa’s volcanic architecture, and Lima’s world-renowned culinary scene, adding a gourmet touch to every journey.
Tanzania
Tanzania has been crowned Africa’s Leading Destination, famed for its vast savannahs, iconic wildlife migrations, and tropical beaches. The Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater offer bucket-list safari adventures, while Mount Kilimanjaro draws trekkers from around the globe.
Jamaica
Jamaica has been named the Caribbean’s Leading Destination for 2025. Famous for its turquoise waters and welcoming spirit, the island lures travelers with sun, sand, and vibrant rhythms. Montego Bay, Negril, and Ocho Rios remain top favorites.
Maldives
The Maldives continues as the Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination, solidifying its reputation as a top luxury island getaway. With overwater villas, turquoise lagoons, and premier diving spots, it’s a dream choice for honeymooners and luxury travelers alike.
Australia
Australia has been named Oceania’s Leading Destination, celebrated for its distinctive wildlife, vibrant cities, and natural marvels. Sydney and Melbourne shine as cultural hubs, while travelers explore the Great Barrier Reef, Uluru, Tasmania, and the country’s vast national parks.
Mexico
Mexico has been crowned Central America’s Leading Destination for 2025, famed for its rich culture, stunning beaches, and burgeoning culinary scene. Mexico City impresses with its museums, historic architecture, and world-class dining experiences.
