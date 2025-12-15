LIVE TV
  • Check Out These 7 Indian Cities Where Food Is The Real Reason To Travel

Check Out These 7 Indian Cities Where Food Is The Real Reason To Travel

India doesn’t merely offer meals, it shares stories on every plate. From bustling street corners to age-old neighbourhoods, each city and region brings its own taste to the nation’s rich culinary landscape. If your idea of travel begins with food, these Indian cities promise that wandering their lanes and sampling their flavours is an itinerary in itself.

Here are 7 Indian cities where food is the real reason to travel-

December 15, 2025
Delhi
1/8

Delhi

Butter chicken at Moti Mahal, daulat ki chaat in Old Delhi, momos in Lajpat Nagar, and kulfi falooda in Karol Bagh.

Amritsar
2/8

Amritsar

Langar at Golden Temple, Amritsari kulcha, tandoori fish, and creamy lassi at Ahuja Milk Bhandar.

Kolkata
3/8

Kolkata

Kathi rolls from Nizam's, rosogolla, mishti doi, and kosha mangsho from Golbari.

Mumbai
4/8

Mumbai

Vada pav, pav bhaji, keema pav, Bombay duck fry, and Irani chai with bun maska.

Hyderabad
5/8

Hyderabad

Hyderabadi biryani, pathar ka gosht, haleem, and Irani chai at Nimrah Cafe near Charminar.

Chennai
6/8

Chennai

Ghee roast dosa, Chettinad chicken, pongal, and filter coffee at Saravana Bhavan or Murugan Idli.

Ahmedabad
7/8

Ahmedabad

Fafda-jalebi, undhiyu, khakhra, dal dhokli, and everything at Manek Chowk's night bazaar.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

