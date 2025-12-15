Check Out These 7 Indian Cities Where Food Is The Real Reason To Travel
India doesn’t merely offer meals, it shares stories on every plate. From bustling street corners to age-old neighbourhoods, each city and region brings its own taste to the nation’s rich culinary landscape. If your idea of travel begins with food, these Indian cities promise that wandering their lanes and sampling their flavours is an itinerary in itself.
Here are 7 Indian cities where food is the real reason to travel-
Delhi
Butter chicken at Moti Mahal, daulat ki chaat in Old Delhi, momos in Lajpat Nagar, and kulfi falooda in Karol Bagh.
Amritsar
Langar at Golden Temple, Amritsari kulcha, tandoori fish, and creamy lassi at Ahuja Milk Bhandar.
Kolkata
Kathi rolls from Nizam's, rosogolla, mishti doi, and kosha mangsho from Golbari.
Mumbai
Vada pav, pav bhaji, keema pav, Bombay duck fry, and Irani chai with bun maska.
Hyderabad
Hyderabadi biryani, pathar ka gosht, haleem, and Irani chai at Nimrah Cafe near Charminar.
Chennai
Ghee roast dosa, Chettinad chicken, pongal, and filter coffee at Saravana Bhavan or Murugan Idli.
Ahmedabad
Fafda-jalebi, undhiyu, khakhra, dal dhokli, and everything at Manek Chowk's night bazaar.
