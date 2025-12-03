LIVE TV
  • Check Out These Top 10 Indian States With The Largest Gold Reserves

Check Out These Top 10 Indian States With The Largest Gold Reserves

Indian States With The Largest Gold Reserves: India’s relationship with gold runs deep, extending far beyond ornamentation to hold social, economic, and strategic importance. While the country is one of the world’s largest consumers of gold, it also maintains substantial reserves spread across several key states.

Here’s the list of top 10 Indian states with the ‘Largest Gold Reserves’:

December 3, 2025 | 12:45 PM IST
Bihar
1/11

Bihar

Bihar: This state holds largest gold ore reserves in India, with approximately 44% of the national total, primarily concentrated in the Jamui district.

Rajasthan
2/11

Rajasthan

Rajasthan: This state has the second-largest reserves, accounting for about 25% of the total, with major deposits in the Bhukia-Jagpura gold belt.

Karnataka
3/11

Karnataka

Karnataka: This state ranks third with around 21% of the total reserves and is also the largest gold-producing state, with mines like the Hutti Gold Mines.

Andhra Pradesh
4/11

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: This state contains nearly 15 million tonnes of gold reserves, with the Ramagiri Gold Fields in the Rayalaseema region being a key area.

West Bengal
5/11

West Bengal

West Bengal: This state holds about 12 million tonnes of reserves, mainly in the Sonapata region.

Jharkhand
6/11

Jharkhand

Jharkhand: Jharkhand possesses around 10.08 million tonnes of gold reserves.

Chhattisgarh
7/11

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: This state has a share of the remaining 2% of the total ore resources.

Madhya Pradesh
8/11

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: This state holds a portion of the remaining 2% of the total ore resources.

Kerala
9/11

Kerala

Kerala: Kerala has part of the 2% of total ore resources remaining.

Maharashtra
10/11

Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Maharashtra has a part of the 2% of total ore resources remaining.

11/11

