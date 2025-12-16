LIVE TV
  Check Out These Top 5 Unsold Players In IPL Auction 2026

Check Out These Top 5 Unsold Players In IPL Auction 2026

IPL Auction 2026: All the individuals listed- Karn Sharma, Tushar Raheja, Izaz Sawariya, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Wiaan Mulder are the professional cricketers who featured in the IPL 2026 mini-auction but remained unsold.

Published: December 16, 2025 22:42:21 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Karn Sharma
1/6
Karn Sharma (Pic Credits: Wikipedia, Canva Modified)

Karn Sharma

An Indian all-rounder (leg-break bowler and left-hand batsman) with international experience. He had a base price of ₹50 lakh and went unsold in the auction.

Tushar Raheja
2/6
Tushar Raheja (Pic Credits: Wikipedia, Canva Modified)

Tushar Raheja

An uncapped Indian wicket-keeper/batter with a base price of ₹30 lakh. He also went unsold.

Izaz Sawariya
3/6
Izaz Sawariya (Pic Credits: X)

Izaz Sawariya

An uncapped Indian player (likely a bowler) with a base price of ₹30 lakh, who remained unsold during the auction.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman
4/6
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Pic Credits: X)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

An Afghanistan international spinner. He was in the highest base price bracket of ₹2 crore for bowlers but did not find a buyer.

Wiaan Mulder
5/6
Wiaan Mulder (Pic Credits: X)

Wiaan Mulder

A South African all-rounder who was listed with a base price of ₹1 crore. He remained unsold at the auction.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

