Check Out These Top 5 Unsold Players In IPL Auction 2026
IPL Auction 2026: All the individuals listed- Karn Sharma, Tushar Raheja, Izaz Sawariya, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Wiaan Mulder are the professional cricketers who featured in the IPL 2026 mini-auction but remained unsold.
Karn Sharma
An Indian all-rounder (leg-break bowler and left-hand batsman) with international experience. He had a base price of ₹50 lakh and went unsold in the auction.
Tushar Raheja
An uncapped Indian wicket-keeper/batter with a base price of ₹30 lakh. He also went unsold.
Izaz Sawariya
An uncapped Indian player (likely a bowler) with a base price of ₹30 lakh, who remained unsold during the auction.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
An Afghanistan international spinner. He was in the highest base price bracket of ₹2 crore for bowlers but did not find a buyer.
Wiaan Mulder
A South African all-rounder who was listed with a base price of ₹1 crore. He remained unsold at the auction.
