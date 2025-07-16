LIVE TV
  • 6 Healthy Green Vegetables Perfect for the Monsoon Season for Better Health and Immunity

6 Healthy Green Vegetables Perfect for the Monsoon Season for Better Health and Immunity

Monsoon brings humidity, infections, and low immunity but nature has a remedy. These 6 green vegetables are perfect for the season, offering essential nutrients, improving digestion, and boosting your body’s natural defenses. Add them to your diet for better health and seasonal wellness.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
1/7

Spinach (Palak)

Rich in antioxidants, iron, and vitamin C, spinach is an immunity and anti-infection factor. Sauté for a few seconds or mix with soups as a nutritious monsoon snack.

2/7

Fenugreek Leaves (Methi)

Methi leaves control blood sugar and can be easily absorbed. They are pleasant to put in food on rainy days like theplas, parathas, or stir-fries, as they contain anti-inflammatory compounds.

3/7

Amaranth Leaves (Chaulai)

Amaranth leaves are rich in calcium and iron and are bone-friendly and full of energy. They may be utilized in monsoon, rainy season light soups or curries during summer season.

4/7

Bottle gourd leaves (lauki patta)

Under-rated, but rich in fiber and cleansing agents. Serve with dals or sabzis to aid digestion and prevent water retention during monsoon.

5/7

Curry Leaves (Kadi Patta)

They are aromatic leaves with antioxidants and assist the liver in functioning properly. You can eat them in the food or in the tea to increase immunity and inhibit cholesterol.

6/7

Colocasia Leaves (Arbi Patta)

A monsoon hit everywhere in the world, vitamin A and C-enriched leaves. Roll patra or steam them to have a fiber-rich dense snack.

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. Please consult a healthcare professional or nutritionist before making major changes to your diet, especially if you have allergies or health conditions.

