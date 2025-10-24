Chhath Puja 2025: Best Fruits and Offerings for Your Puja Thali
Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, celebrated mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Devotees prepare special offerings to express gratitude and seek blessings for health, prosperity, and happiness. Fruits and other prasad items hold symbolic importance in the rituals. Here’s a list of the best fruits and offerings to use in Chhath Puja 2025:
Bananas and apples
Symbolize fertility, prosperity, and good health. It is essential for every Chhath Puja thali.
Coconuts and mangoes
Represent purity, auspicious beginnings and sweetness in life.
Pears and Guavas
Seasonal fruits that signify luck, purity and abundance.
Thekua
It is a traditional wheat-jaggery sweet. It is a must-have prasad for the Sun God.
Kheer and Sattu
Rice pudding and roasted gram flour symbolize devotion and are popular regional offerings.
Water in Earthen Pots
Represents purity and is used for ritual bathing and Sun God offerings.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only. Ritual practices and offerings for Chhath Puja may vary by region and family tradition. Please follow your local customs or consult elders for accurate rituals.