  • Chhath Puja 2025: Best Fruits and Offerings for Your Puja Thali

Chhath Puja 2025: Best Fruits and Offerings for Your Puja Thali

Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, celebrated mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Devotees prepare special offerings to express gratitude and seek blessings for health, prosperity, and happiness. Fruits and other prasad items hold symbolic importance in the rituals. Here’s a list of the best  fruits and offerings to use in Chhath Puja 2025:

Bananas and apples
1/7

Bananas and apples

Symbolize fertility, prosperity, and good health. It is essential for every Chhath Puja thali.

Coconuts and mangoes
2/7

Coconuts and mangoes

Represent purity, auspicious beginnings and sweetness in life.

Pears and Guavas
3/7

Pears and Guavas

Seasonal fruits that signify luck, purity and abundance.

Thekua
4/7

Thekua

It is a traditional wheat-jaggery sweet. It is a must-have prasad for the Sun God.

Kheer and Sattu
5/7

Kheer and Sattu

Rice pudding and roasted gram flour symbolize devotion and are popular regional offerings.

Water in Earthen Pots
6/7

Water in Earthen Pots

Represents purity and is used for ritual bathing and Sun God offerings.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. Ritual practices and offerings for Chhath Puja may vary by region and family tradition. Please follow your local customs or consult elders for accurate rituals.

