Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi Ghats Glow With Devotion as Thousands Offer Prayers on October 27 Holiday
A wide-angle shot capturing devotees standing waist-deep in water during Sandhya Arghya at sunset, women in traditional sarees offering arghya with soops (bamboo baskets) filled with fruits and diyas, the glowing sun reflecting on the river, surrounded by prayers, devotion, and colorful offerings.
Date & Holiday
As it was a holiday today, 27 October 2025, on the occasion of Chhath Puja by the government. It is a public holiday in Delhi to celebrate Chhath Puja.
Sandhya Arghya Ritual
At sunset, worshippers are offering their prayers and performing the ritual of pouring water.
Government Support
To the public, the government of Delhi extended the hand of cleanliness and provided the basic requirements at the ghats.
Cultural Significance
It is about the worship of nature and, therefore, it characterizes the main values of purity, discipline, and unity.
Festive Preparations
The CM has checked the ghats personally and the celebrations are made to be smooth, fun, and not annoying.