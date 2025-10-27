LIVE TV
  • Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi Ghats Glow With Devotion as Thousands Offer Prayers on October 27 Holiday

Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi Ghats Glow With Devotion as Thousands Offer Prayers on October 27 Holiday

A wide-angle shot capturing devotees standing waist-deep in water during Sandhya Arghya at sunset, women in traditional sarees offering arghya with soops (bamboo baskets) filled with fruits and diyas, the glowing sun reflecting on the river, surrounded by prayers, devotion, and colorful offerings.

By: Last Updated: October 27, 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
Date & Holiday
1/5

Date & Holiday

As it was a holiday today, 27 October 2025, on the occasion of Chhath Puja by the government. It is a public holiday in Delhi to celebrate Chhath Puja.

Sandhya Arghya Ritual
2/5

Sandhya Arghya Ritual

At sunset, worshippers are offering their prayers and performing the ritual of pouring water.

Government Support
3/5

Government Support

To the public, the government of Delhi extended the hand of cleanliness and provided the basic requirements at the ghats.

Cultural Significance
4/5

Cultural Significance

It is about the worship of nature and, therefore, it characterizes the main values of purity, discipline, and unity.

Festive Preparations
5/5

Festive Preparations

The CM has checked the ghats personally and the celebrations are made to be smooth, fun, and not annoying.

