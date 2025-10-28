Chhath Puja 2025: Devotees Offer Morning Arghya at Ghats Across Bihar on Final Day

On the final day of Chhath Puja 2025, devotees across Bihar gathered at river ghats early in the morning to offer Usha Arghya (morning prayers) to the rising sun, marking the conclusion of the four-day festival. The sacred ritual, dedicated to Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, symbolizes gratitude, purity, and devotion. Women observing the Chhath Vrata stood in knee-deep water, offering prayers for the well-being and prosperity of their families, while the entire state resonated with bhajans and festive fervor.