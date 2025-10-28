Chhath Puja 2025: Devotees Offer Morning Arghya at Ghats Across Bihar on Final Day
On the final day of Chhath Puja 2025, devotees across Bihar gathered at river ghats early in the morning to offer Usha Arghya (morning prayers) to the rising sun, marking the conclusion of the four-day festival. The sacred ritual, dedicated to Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, symbolizes gratitude, purity, and devotion. Women observing the Chhath Vrata stood in knee-deep water, offering prayers for the well-being and prosperity of their families, while the entire state resonated with bhajans and festive fervor.
Morning Arghya at Bihar Ghats
On the last day of Chhath Puja 2025, devotees gathered by the riverbanks of Bihar to perform the morning arghya to the rising sun. This is one of the key rituals that mark the culmination of the Chhath festivities.
Devotion and Tradition
Thousands of devotees stood in water, singing prayers and folk hymns to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya, asking for health, wealth, and peace.
Ritual Preparations
The ghats in Bihar, especially Patna, were adorned with diyas and flowers and rangolis while devotees awaited the Usha Arghya ritual before sunrise.
Community and Safety
The Patna administration arranged for over 100 ghats to have safety features such as medical camps and crowd management to accommodate the rituals repeated over such large gatherings.
Participation of Leaders
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with family observed the morning prayers, highlighting the social aspect and cultural value of Chath Puja.
Family and Social Harmony
Following the completion of the 36-hour vow, devotees broke the fast with the prasad during the ritual to express gratitude and bond as families and communities.
Spiritual Significance
Chhath Puja worships the Sun God for sustaining life, manifesting purity, discipline, and devotion, while the final Arghya creates a further sense of new beginnings and prosperity for all who did their pilgrimage.
Devotees are advised to follow local administration guidelines and safety advisories while participating in Chhath Puja celebrations.