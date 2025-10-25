Chhath Puja 2025: How To Celebrate in Small Flats With These Smart Decoration Ideas
Chhath Puja 2025 is a time of deep devotion and cultural beauty, celebrated with faith and purity. But if you live in a small apartment or flat, you don’t need to worry! You can still create your own peaceful Chhath ghat at home. From balcony setups to indoor ponds, here are easy and creative ways to celebrate Chhath Puja even in compact spaces.
Balcony Setup With Water Container
Use a large tub, bucket, or rectangular container filled with clean water to act as a mini pond. Decorate the edges with flowers, diyas, and banana leaves. Place small clay idols or photos of Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya nearby.
Mini Chhath Ghat With Artificial Sand
Spread a thin layer of clean sand or soil in a tray or plastic sheet. Decorate it with sugarcane, fruits, and diyas to resemble a small ghat. Ideal for those with limited space or living in high-rise flats.
Rooftop or Terrace Chhath Setup
If you have rooftop access, use it as your ghat area. Fill a big drum or large vessel with water and float diyas and flowers. Keep it well-lit and safe using lanterns or fairy lights.
Living Room Corner Decor
Dedicate one clean corner for worship by spreading a small mat or white cloth. Decorate with fruits, sugarcane, diyas, and thali.
Eco-Friendly Chhath Decoration Ideas
Avoid plastic—use bamboo baskets, earthen pots, and jute decorations. Use natural flowers and organic colors for rangoli. Reuse household diyas and thalis to keep it sustainable.
Creative Lighting Ideas
Line your mini ghat with fairy lights or traditional diyas. Use yellow or orange lighting for a warm divine glow. Try battery-operated diyas for safety indoors.
Disclaimer
The information and ideas shared in this article are for general awareness and inspiration. Chhath Puja traditions may vary by region and family customs. Readers are advised to follow their local rituals and safety guidelines while performing the puja or creating setups at home.