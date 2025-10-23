Chhath Puja 2025 Songs: Popular Devotional Songs to Celebrate the Sun God

Chhath Puja 2025 is incomplete without its devotional songs that honor the Sun God and enrich the festival’s spiritual atmosphere. Popular Chhath Puja songs include traditional folk tunes, regional bhajans, and contemporary devotional tracks sung during the four-day festival, especially during Arghya (offering to the Sun God) at sunrise and sunset. Families across India, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, sing these songs while performing rituals, creating a deeply devotional and festive environment. These songs not only celebrate faith but also bring communities together in joyous celebration.