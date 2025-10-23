LIVE TV
  • Chhath Puja 2025 Songs: Popular Devotional Songs to Celebrate the Sun God

Chhath Puja 2025 Songs: Popular Devotional Songs to Celebrate the Sun God

Chhath Puja 2025 is incomplete without its devotional songs that honor the Sun God and enrich the festival’s spiritual atmosphere. Popular Chhath Puja songs include traditional folk tunes, regional bhajans, and contemporary devotional tracks sung during the four-day festival, especially during Arghya (offering to the Sun God) at sunrise and sunset. Families across India, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, sing these songs while performing rituals, creating a deeply devotional and festive environment. These songs not only celebrate faith but also bring communities together in joyous celebration.

October 23, 2025 | 2:09 PM IST
"Pahile Pahile Hum Kaini Chhathi Maiya" - Sharda Sinha
1/7

"Pahile Pahile Hum Kaini Chhathi Maiya" - Sharda Sinha

A classic Bhogpuri track celebrating chhathi maiya, this song begs for blessings from Surya Dev during chhath puja celebrations.

"Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya" - Anuradha Paudwal
2/7

"Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya" - Anuradha Paudwal

Melodic and soulful, this Bhojpuri devotional song is sung across the ghats during chhath rites, representing purity and devotion to Surya Dev.

"Jode Jode Phalwa" - Pawan Singh
3/7

"Jode Jode Phalwa" - Pawan Singh

An energetic chhath geet sung by Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh to celebrate the festive spirit of the chhath mahaparv.

"Babua Je Rahte Ta Mai Mai Kahte" - Pawan Singh
4/7

"Babua Je Rahte Ta Mai Mai Kahte" - Pawan Singh

Prayers for baby boys are the basis of this melodic song sung during Chhath Puja. Filled with emotion and devotion, this song has deep cultural significance.

"Chhathi Maiya Kariha Dular" - Akshara Singh
5/7

"Chhathi Maiya Kariha Dular" - Akshara Singh

A modern favourite during the festival, this song presents a contemporary sound yet still blends bhakti and bhajan to elevate the devotion and festivity of chhath puja rituals.

"Naihar Ke Chhathiya" - Beauty Pandey
6/7

"Naihar Ke Chhathiya" - Beauty Pandey

This Bhojpuri song celebrates the damaging elements of Chhath Puja, family binding, and sincere bhakti for Surya dev.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The songs listed are based on popular tradition and publicly available sources. Regional variations may exist, and devotees are encouraged to follow local customs and musical practices while celebrating Chhath Puja.

