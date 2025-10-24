Chhath Puja 2025:Easy & Delicious Thekua Recipe To Cook At Home
Chhath Puja is a major festival in Bihar, Jharkhand and other parts of India to honor the Sun God. Thekua is an essential prasad made during this festival. Preparing Thekua is considered auspicious and is usually made at home by families celebrating Chhath Puja. Here’s the recipe of Thekua to make this Chhat Puja 2025.
Ingredients of Thekua
2 cups whole wheat flour
½ cup jaggery (grated) or sugar
¼ cup ghee (clarified butter)
2–3 tbsp milk (as needed)
¼ tsp cardamom powder
Prepare the dough
Mix jaggery, wheat flour, dry ginger and cardamom. Add ghee and rub it into the flour until crumbly. Add milk gradually and knead into a soft but firm dough.
How to shape Thekua
Divide dough into small portions. Flatten each portion and shape it using a Thekua mold or your hands. Traditional patterns are often pressed into the top using molds.
Fry the Thekua
Heat ghee or oil in a pan over medium heat. Fry the Thekua until golden brown on both sides. Remove and drain excess oil on paper towels.
Cool & Store
Let the Thekua cool completely. Store in an airtight container; it can last for several days.
Disclaimer
This recipe is for informational purposes only. Please follow cooking instructions carefully and handle hot oil or ghee with caution. The creator is not responsible for any mishaps or allergic reactions.