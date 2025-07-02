Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Childhood Games We Used To Play Without The Screens

Childhood Games We Used To Play Without The Screens

Before smartphones and  screens took over our lives, we used to actually go outside and play with friends. Childhood was all about running around, shouting, laughing and playing games that needed no wi-fi. Here are 7 unforgettable games that we played before life became serious.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 2, 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Childhood Games We Used To Play Without The Screens - Gallery Image
1/7

Paper Boat Races

Folding tiny paper boats and race them in the water steams along the school corridors. The thrill of seeing your boat float was unmatched.

Childhood Games We Used To Play Without The Screens - Gallery Image
2/7

Pithu (Seven Stones)

It was a team game where one group knocks down a pile of stones with a ball and tries to rebuild it while the other team throws the ball to tag them out.

Childhood Games We Used To Play Without The Screens - Gallery Image
3/7

Pakdam Pakdai (Tag)

It was a classic childhood game in which chasing each other through muddy grounds and slippery corners just made the catch more dramatic.

Childhood Games We Used To Play Without The Screens - Gallery Image
4/7

Kho-Kho

Running fast, dodging and turning on a wet surface was the game of Kho-Kho. It needed real skill and bravery.

Childhood Games We Used To Play Without The Screens - Gallery Image
5/7

Hide and Seek

Hiding behind cars or buildings from one person. If the person catches you first, then it's your turn to catch others. It was spooky and fun at the same time.

Childhood Games We Used To Play Without The Screens - Gallery Image
6/7

Hopscotch (Stapu)

Drawing boxes with chalk on the road and trying not to slip while hopping around made this game even more thrilling.

Childhood Games We Used To Play Without The Screens - Gallery Image
7/7

Jumping in Puddles

It was not really a game with rules but nothing did the joy of jumping in muddy puddles with friends, laughing at the splash and getting scolded later!

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.

Childhood Games We Used To Play Without The Screens - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?