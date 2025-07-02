Childhood Games We Used To Play Without The Screens
Before smartphones and screens took over our lives, we used to actually go outside and play with friends. Childhood was all about running around, shouting, laughing and playing games that needed no wi-fi. Here are 7 unforgettable games that we played before life became serious.
Paper Boat Races
Folding tiny paper boats and race them in the water steams along the school corridors. The thrill of seeing your boat float was unmatched.
Pithu (Seven Stones)
It was a team game where one group knocks down a pile of stones with a ball and tries to rebuild it while the other team throws the ball to tag them out.
Pakdam Pakdai (Tag)
It was a classic childhood game in which chasing each other through muddy grounds and slippery corners just made the catch more dramatic.
Kho-Kho
Running fast, dodging and turning on a wet surface was the game of Kho-Kho. It needed real skill and bravery.
Hide and Seek
Hiding behind cars or buildings from one person. If the person catches you first, then it's your turn to catch others. It was spooky and fun at the same time.
Hopscotch (Stapu)
Drawing boxes with chalk on the road and trying not to slip while hopping around made this game even more thrilling.
Jumping in Puddles
It was not really a game with rules but nothing did the joy of jumping in muddy puddles with friends, laughing at the splash and getting scolded later!
