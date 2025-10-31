LIVE TV
  • Chirag Paswan EXPOSED: Age, Love Life, Net Worth & Shocking Secrets Revealed

Chirag Paswan EXPOSED: Age, Love Life, Net Worth & Shocking Secrets Revealed

Actor-turned-politician Chirag Paswan continues to grab headlines for his dual image- Bollywood charm and political power. He is the son of late Ram Vilas Paswan, he has successfully carried his family’s legacy forward. On his birthday, here’s everything you need to know about Chirag Paswan.

Chirag Paswan Birthday
1/7

Chirag Paswan Birthday

Chirag was born on October 31, 1982 in Khagaria, Bihar. He pursued B.Tech in Computer Engineering but dropped out mid-course. He comes from a strong political lineage.

Chirag Paswan & Kangana Ranaut movie
2/7

Chirag Paswan & Kangana Ranaut movie

Chirag debuted opposite Kangana Ranaut in "Miley Naa Miley Hum" (2011). Their on-screen pairing drew attention, and rumors linked them briefly.

Chirag Paswan in Politics
3/7

Chirag Paswan in Politics

Chirag entered active politics through the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). He represented Jamui, Bihar, as a member of Parliament. He is one of Bihar's most promising young politicians.

Chirag Paswan as Union Minister
4/7

Chirag Paswan as Union Minister

Chirag Paswan was appointed as Union Minister of Food Processing Industries in 2024. He's popularly called "Modi's Hanuman" by supporters.

Chirag Paswan Net Worth
5/7

Chirag Paswan Net Worth

Chirag Paswan earns around ₹2.68 crore(as per 2024 election affidavit). He owns a Toyota Fortuner and a Maurti Gypsy. He has a bungalow in Patna worth over ₹1 crore.

Chirag Paswan Love Life
6/7

Chirag Paswan Love Life

He is currently unmarried. He is linked to Kangana Ranaut during their movie shoot. He keeps his romantic life away from public attention.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

