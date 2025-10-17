LIVE TV
Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
  • Choti Diwali vs Badi Diwali: What’s the Real Difference?

Choti Diwali vs Badi Diwali: What’s the Real Difference?

Diwali is not just one day — it’s a festival celebrated over multiple days, each with its own rituals and significance. Two of the main days are Choti Diwali (Small Diwali) and Badi Diwali (Big Diwali). Here’s a quick guide to understand the differences and traditions of each, perfect for your festive knowledge this Diwali 2025!

When They Are Celebrated
1/7

When They Are Celebrated

Choti Diwali is celebrated a day before the main festival, while Badi Diwali is the main day of Diwali celebrations.

Significance of the Day
2/7

Significance of the Day

Choti Diwali marks Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura, symbolizing the end of evil. Badi Diwali celebrates Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana.

Type of Puja
3/7

Type of Puja

On Choti Diwali, people perform small pujas to ward off negativity. On Badi Diwali, the grand Lakshmi Puja is performed to invite wealth and prosperity into homes.

Decorations and Diyas
4/7

Decorations and Diyas

Homes are cleaned and decorated with diyas on both days, but Badi Diwali sees brighter, grander decorations and more lights everywhere.

Fireworks and Celebrations
5/7

Fireworks and Celebrations

Choti Diwali is calmer with small fireworks, while Badi Diwali is full of grand firework shows, lights, and festive energy.

Food and Feasting
6/7

Food and Feasting

Choti Diwali includes light snacks and sweets, but Badi Diwali brings elaborate meals, mithai platters, and family feasts.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Dates and rituals may vary by region and family traditions. Always check local calendars and customs before planning Diwali celebrations.

