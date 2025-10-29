LIVE TV
  • Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Welcome Baby Girl: A Look at Their Love Story Timeline

Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, have welcomed their first child together. Captain America star and Warrior Nun have been blessed with a baby girl on Saturday, marking a beautiful new chapter in their love story. The couple has largely kept their relationship private, but their journey together has always captured fans’ hearts.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Love Story
1/7

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Love Story

Let’s take a look at Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's love story that blossomed over time.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Romance Rumours
2/7

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Romance Rumours

In 2021, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista first sparked romance rumors when she followed him and his family members on Instagram.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista First Public Appearance
3/7

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista First Public Appearance

In 2022, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were first spotted holding hands, a year after their romance first began making headlines.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Public Relationship
4/7

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Public Relationship

In 2023, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista went public with their relationship by sharing an adorable video on social media.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Got Married
5/7

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Got Married

In September 2023, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista tied the knot in Boston with their close family and friends.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Lavish Two Weddings
6/7

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Lavish Two Weddings

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista had two weddings, one marriage one on the East Coast and another in Portugal.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Welcome First Child
7/7

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Welcome First Child

In October 2025, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista welcomed their first child together in Massachusetts.

