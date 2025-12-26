Christmas 2025: Lights And Celebrations Across India Cities In Pictures

The Christmas 2025 celebration in India will be a combination of traditional religion and local culture with joyful and festive activities. Midnight masses, carols, DIY decorations, and fusion foods will all be part of this great celebration together with the usual holiday things like plum cakes and fairy lights. The cities of Goa, Shillong, and Kolkata will witness the coming together of different religious communities through the sharing of unity and charity which will contribute to the season being colorful and inclusive.