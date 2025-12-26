Christmas 2025: Lights And Celebrations Across India Cities In Pictures
The Christmas 2025 celebration in India will be a combination of traditional religion and local culture with joyful and festive activities. Midnight masses, carols, DIY decorations, and fusion foods will all be part of this great celebration together with the usual holiday things like plum cakes and fairy lights. The cities of Goa, Shillong, and Kolkata will witness the coming together of different religious communities through the sharing of unity and charity which will contribute to the season being colorful and inclusive.
Delhi
In Delhi, Christmas 2025 was celebrated with vibrant decorations, festive lights, and joyful carol singing across churches and public spaces. Residents and visitors enjoyed midnight masses, holiday markets, and seasonal treats, bringing the city alive with the spirit of the festive season.
Kolkata
In Kolkata, Christmas 2025 was marked by beautifully illuminated streets, lively church services, and cheerful carol performances. The city’s festive markets, decorated squares, and community gatherings created a warm and joyous atmosphere, spreading the holiday spirit among residents and visitors alike.
Manali
In Manali, Christmas 2025 on Mall Road was marked by twinkling lights, colorful decorations, and lively street performances. Shoppers and tourists savored seasonal treats, festive music, and holiday markets, creating a cheerful and vibrant atmosphere that captured the true spirit of the season in the hill station.
J&K
In Jammu & Kashmir, Christmas 2025 was celebrated amid the region’s harsh winter, with snow-covered landscapes adding a magical charm to the festivities. Churches glowed with warm lights, and residents braved the cold to attend midnight masses and community gatherings, embracing the holiday spirit despite the biting chill.
Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh’s Hazratganj, Christmas 2025 was celebrated with colorful lights, festive decorations, and cheerful carol performances throughout the area. Locals and tourists enjoyed holiday markets, seasonal treats, and community gatherings, filling the streets with warmth and the joyful spirit of the Christmas season.