Best Christmas-Themed Movies Available Online on OTT Platforms: Netflix, Prime Video & Jio Hotstar | Watch Before New Year 2026
Christmas is the perfect excuse to have a hot chocolate while watching a comfort movie. Whether you’re planning a solo binge, a movie night with friends or a cozy evening with your lover, there’s something for every mood! From modern rom-coms to timeless holiday classics, these films capture the festive spirit.
Movies to Watch on Christmas 2025
This curated list features Christmas-themed movies available across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Jio Hotstar, making your perfect holiday watchlist.
Love Hard on Netflix
It is a modern Christmas rom-com based on online dating. It is light, funny and perfect for a cozy holiday binge. It mixes romance, humor and festive chaos.
Last Christmas on Amazon Prime Video
It is an emotional Christmas love story set in London. It features music inspired by George Michael songs. It is a blend of romance, heartbreak and holiday magic.
The Holiday on Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar
It is a classic Christmas rom-com with two love stories. It is set between snowy England and Sunny Los Angeles. It is a comfort-watch during the holiday season.
Happiest Season on Amazon Prime Video
It is a Christmas story centered around a same-sex couple. It focuses on family expectations and relationships. it is a warm, emotional and festive with humor.
While You Were Sleeping on Jio Hotstar
It is a classic rom-com set during the Christmas season. It is about a mistaken identity leading to unexpected love.
Noelle on Jio Hotstar
It is a family-friendly Christmas fantasy comedy. It focuses on finding confidence and holiday spirit. It is a light-hearted watch suitable for all ages.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.