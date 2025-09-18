Chamoli’s Nandanagar Cloudburst: 6 Cloudbursts of 2025 That Took Many Lives
September 2025 brought intense rainfall and cloudbursts across parts of Uttarakhand, causing severe flooding, road damage, and widespread disruption. Several districts faced power outages, landslides, and destruction of infrastructure. Authorities issued red alerts and closed schools while rescue teams worked to ensure public safety. The Meteorological Department warned of continued heavy rainfall in vulnerable areas, urging people to stay cautious, especially near riverbanks and low-lying regions. These weather events highlight the region’s increasing vulnerability to extreme climatic conditions.
Chamoli's Nandanagar Cloudburst
Late on Wednesday night, 18 September 2025, a devastating cloudburst struck the Kuntri Langafali ward of Nandanagar, a part of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand. The sudden downpour triggered massive debris flows, landslides, and flooding in the hilly terrain, leading to significant damage and distress in the affected areas.
Chositi Kishtwar Cloudburst
A deadly cloudburst in Chositi village, Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) triggered severe flash floods resulting in 68 deaths, over 300 injuries, and many people still missing. The tragedy also disrupted the Machail Mata Yatra pilgrimage route and destroyed infrastructure. Rescue operations continue amid difficult terrain.
Tharali, Chamoli Cloudburst
In Chamoli district's Tharali tehsil, a late night cloudburst on 23 August, 2025, caused flash floods and debris flows. One person died, two others went missing; homes, vehicles, the SDM residence, and government buildings were heavily damaged. Rescue operations by SDRF and NDRF were launched amid warnings of more rain.
Dehradun Cloudburst and Flash Floods
A sudden cloudburst struck Dehradun, triggering flash floods that damaged roads, shops, and bridges. The Tamsa River swelled, flooding the Tapkeshwar Temple's courtyard- though the sanctum remained safe. Multiple houses were destroyed, with 13 people confirmed dead and 16 reported missing.
Yamunotri Highway, Uttarkashi Cloudburst
A cloudburst struck near the Yamunotri National Highway on 29 June, 2025, triggering landslides and destroying shelters. At least two laborers lost their lives, with several others reported missing as debris and floodwaters swept through. Traffic was disrupted, especially affecting pilgrims heading to Yamunotri.
Mukh Village, Chamoli Cloudburst
A cloudburst on 8 July 2025, was reported near Mukh village, close to Nandprayag Ghat. Though there were no reported casualties, the SDRF was dispatched to assess the damage. Heavy rains in the region had been forecast, and authorities had already issued landslide and flood alerts.
Disclaimer
The information provided is just for making people aware about what's happening in India in 2025. The death data might not be accurate but is approximate.