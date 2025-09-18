Chamoli’s Nandanagar Cloudburst: 6 Cloudbursts of 2025 That Took Many Lives

September 2025 brought intense rainfall and cloudbursts across parts of Uttarakhand, causing severe flooding, road damage, and widespread disruption. Several districts faced power outages, landslides, and destruction of infrastructure. Authorities issued red alerts and closed schools while rescue teams worked to ensure public safety. The Meteorological Department warned of continued heavy rainfall in vulnerable areas, urging people to stay cautious, especially near riverbanks and low-lying regions. These weather events highlight the region’s increasing vulnerability to extreme climatic conditions.