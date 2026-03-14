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  • Cocktail 2 First Look Revealed: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon’s Film Teaser To Release With Dhurandhar 2 | Latest Bollywood News

Cocktail 2 First Look Revealed: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon’s Film Teaser To Release With Dhurandhar 2 | Latest Bollywood News

The excitement around Cocktail 2 is already building as the makers unveiled the first look of Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, giving fans a glimpse into the much-awaited romantic sequel. The newly revealed posters have already started trending online, leaving fans curious about the story and character dynamics.

Published By: Published: March 14, 2026 12:01:17 IST
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Cocktail 2 Teaser to Release with Dhurandhar 2
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Cocktail 2 First Look Revealed: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon's Film Teaser To Release With Dhurandhar 2 | Latest Bollywood News

Cocktail 2 Teaser to Release with Dhurandhar 2

Moviegoers watching Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge may get a special surprise, as the teaser for Cocktail 2 is expected to play in theatres before the film.

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Cocktail 2 First look of Shahid, Rashmika & Kriti Revealed
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Cocktail 2 First look of Shahid, Rashmika & Kriti Revealed

The makers unveiled the first-look posters of Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, giving fans an early glimpse into the characters of the upcoming romantic drama.

Cocktail 2 Cast
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Cocktail 2 Cast

Unlike the 2012 film starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, the sequel introduces a completely new cast led by Shahid, Rashmika and Kriti.

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Cocktail 2 Teaser Date
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Cocktail 2 Teaser Date

Reports suggest the teaser may arrive in cinemas on March 18, ahead of the theatrical release of Dhurandhar 2.

Cocktail 2 Release Date
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Cocktail 2 Release Date

The romantic drama Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, is currently scheduled to hit theatres on June 19, 2026.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

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