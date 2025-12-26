LIVE TV
  Coconut Water Health Myth or Magic

Coconut Water Health Myth or Magic

Is coconut water a true health drink or just a popular trend? Dr Saurabh Sethi explains how it supports hydration, digestion, and overall health while separating fact from fiction so you know when and how to include it safely in your daily routine.

Hydration and Gut Health
1/7
Credit: unsplash

Hydration and Gut Health

Coconut water is excellent for keeping the body hydrated and supporting gut motility. Its natural electrolytes aid digestion, soothe mild acid reflux, and help maintain overall gut comfort, making it a gentle and natural addition to your daily hydration routine.

Weight Loss and Blood Pressure
2/7

Weight Loss and Blood Pressure

While coconut water does not directly help with weight loss, its potassium content supports healthy blood pressure. Including it as part of a balanced diet can aid heart health and hydration without adding unnecessary calories, making it a smart choice for wellness.

Kidney Stones and Period Pain
3/7
Credit: unsplash

Kidney Stones and Period Pain

Some studies suggest coconut water may help prevent kidney stones due to its natural electrolytes and hydration properties. However, there is no strong scientific evidence that it reduces period pain, so it should not be relied upon as a remedy for menstrual discomfort.

Sports Drink Alternative
4/7
Credit: unsplash

Sports Drink Alternative

Coconut water is a natural and healthier alternative to conventional sports drinks. It contains less sugar, more potassium, and natural electrolytes, helping you rehydrate effectively during workouts without the extra calories or artificial additives found in many packaged sports beverages.

Mental Health and Calories
5/7
Credit: unsplash

Mental Health and Calories

Coconut water does not have strong evidence for improving mood or mental health. On the plus side, it is low in calories, ranging from 45 to 60 per cup, making it a light, refreshing drink suitable for daily consumption as part of a balanced diet.

How Much to Drink
6/7
Credit: unsplash

How Much to Drink

Drinking one cup or 240 milliliters of coconut water per day is generally safe for healthy adults. Those with kidney, heart, or blood sugar concerns should adjust their intake. It is important to enjoy it in moderation as part of an overall balanced diet.

Stay Hydrated, Stay Healthy
7/7
Credit: unsplash

Stay Hydrated, Stay Healthy

Remember to enjoy coconut water and other healthy foods in moderation. Listen to your body, make informed choices, and stay consistent with your nutrition and hydration for overall wellness.

