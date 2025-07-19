Cold Play Scandal: How Social Media Reacted To The Viral ‘Colleague Affair’

LIVE TV
During a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium, the Kiss Cam captured a surprising moment: Andy Byron, CEO of tech firm Astronomer, was seen with his arm around HR head Kristin Cabot. The pair’s awkward and startled reaction quickly went viral, leading to widespread speculation of an office affair. Chris Martin, Coldplay’s frontman, even joked mid-performance, adding fuel to the fire: “Either they’re having an affair or just very shy.” Social media exploded with memes, parody emails, and mock HR reactions. The incident became an internet sensation overnight, raising questions about privacy, workplace ethics, and public judgment.

By: Kanishka Rohilli Last Updated: July 19, 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
1/5

Caught on Kiss Cam

The moment CEO Andy Byron’s arms are seen around HR head Kristin Cabot on the Gillette Stadium Jumbotron. Their startled reactions add to the drama.

2/5

Chris Martin Takes the Spotlight

Chris Martin performing under psychedelic lights, holding a mic and waving to fans. This image contrasts the scandal by highlighting the energy and positivity of the concert.

3/5

Chris Martin’s Quip in Action

A collage of Chris Martin pointing to the crowd, speaking mid-song with a playful smirk capturing the moment he joked about the Kiss Cam couple.

4/5

Kiss Cam Fallout

Two-frame Jumbotron close-up of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot—first smiling awkwardly, then ducking and turning away. Their shift in body language captures the discomfort that sparked speculation.

Trending on Twitter

A wide shot of the Coldplay concert stage covered in vibrant red confetti, representing the height of the show. Overlaid is Elon Musk’s laughing tweet, symbolizing the internet’s viral reaction.

