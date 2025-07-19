Cold Play Scandal: How Social Media Reacted To The Viral ‘Colleague Affair’

During a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium, the Kiss Cam captured a surprising moment: Andy Byron, CEO of tech firm Astronomer, was seen with his arm around HR head Kristin Cabot. The pair’s awkward and startled reaction quickly went viral, leading to widespread speculation of an office affair. Chris Martin, Coldplay’s frontman, even joked mid-performance, adding fuel to the fire: “Either they’re having an affair or just very shy.” Social media exploded with memes, parody emails, and mock HR reactions. The incident became an internet sensation overnight, raising questions about privacy, workplace ethics, and public judgment.