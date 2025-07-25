6 Healthy Protein-Rich Indian Recipes Full of Colors
Healthy doesn’t mean boring! These Indian recipes are not just pretty to look at, they are packed with protein ingredients. Here are 6 recipes which are healthy and colorful that you should definitely try:
Beetroot Rice with paneer cubes
Add cooked rice, toss with lemon juice and soft paneer cubes. Cook grated beetroot with jeera, green chillies and garlic. It provides proteins and also works as an anti-oxidant.
Tofu or Soya Pulao with Turmeric
Soute tofu/soya chunks with peas, haldi, onion, and bell peppers. It is bright yellow in color, mild hot and a protein punch.
Palak Chana stir fry
Boil chana and sauté with garlic, spinach puree, and desi spices. Serve it as a dry sabji over rice. It is rich in iron and full of protein.
Blue Pea (Shankhpushpi) Quinoa bowl
Infuse quinoa with blue pea flower tea while boiling. Add sautéed bell peppers and boiled moong sprouts. It is high in protein and has a subtle floral aroma.
Moong Dal Cheela with Carrot
Make cheela batter with soaked moong dal, blend with green chilli and some ginger. It is soft in touch and protein rich too.
Beet root Raita with Sprouts
Grate beetroot into dahi, mix with moong sprouts and jeera powder. Serve it chilled for a tangy and creamy flavor full of protein and purple color.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary.