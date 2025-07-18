Conquer Onion Tears With These Desi Kitchen Super Hacks!

Cutting onions is similar to a culinary challenge that nearly always results in burning sensations, watery eyes, and a hasty grab for tissues. The primary cause of all those tears is the potent chemical released during onion chopping. However, what if we told you that there was a quick and easy method to stop crying when chopping onions?

So, set aside the odd tricks or funny kitchen goggles and try these hacks that will stop those onion cutting tears because “Pushpa, I hate tears!”