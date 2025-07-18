Conquer Onion Tears With These Desi Kitchen Super Hacks!
Cutting onions is similar to a culinary challenge that nearly always results in burning sensations, watery eyes, and a hasty grab for tissues. The primary cause of all those tears is the potent chemical released during onion chopping. However, what if we told you that there was a quick and easy method to stop crying when chopping onions?
So, set aside the odd tricks or funny kitchen goggles and try these hacks that will stop those onion cutting tears because “Pushpa, I hate tears!”
The Chilled Thrill
Before you even think about slicing, pop your onions into the freezer for 15-30 minutes, or dip them in a bowl of ice water. The intense cold significantly slows down the release of those irritating chemical compounds, allowing you to chop with dry eyes.
The Running Water Shield
This well known hack involves chopping your onion directly under a slow stream of cold running water, or while keeping in a bowl of water. The water absorbs the tear-inducing gases before they can reach your eyes. Just ensure a firm grip on your knife for safety!
The Sharp Blade Advantage
A dull knife crushes onion cells, releasing a flood of irritating compounds. While, a razor sharp knife makes clean, precise cuts, minimizing cell damage and, consequently, the releasing of those tear-inducing gases. Sharpening your knife is a game changer!
The Humble Candle Trick
Place a lit candle very close to your chopping board. The theory is that the flame consumes or burns off the sulphur compounds released by the onion, preventing them from going up to your eyes. It’s an old-school trick many seasoned cooks swear by.
The Fan Favourite Diversion
Keep a small table fan near your cutting board, making sure it blows the onion fumes away from your face. Alternatively, chop under an active kitchen exhaust fan. This simple airflow method creates a barrier, diverting the irritating gases and keeping your eyes tear-free.