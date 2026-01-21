Constipation Home Remedies That Work Fast: 5 Easy Fixes

LIVE TV
Constipation can make you feel heavy, bloated, and uncomfortable all day, especially when your stomach just won’t feel clear. The good thing is, you don’t always need medicines—simple home remedies can help your digestion move faster and give quick relief naturally. Here are 5 constipation home remedies that actually work.

Drink warm water in the morning
1/5
Credit: Freepik

Drink warm water in the morning

Start your day with 1–2 glasses of warm water to stimulate bowel movement naturally. It helps soften the stool and improves digestion quickly.

Add fiber-rich foods to your meals
2/5
Add fiber-rich foods to your meals

Eat fruits like papaya, banana, and guava, plus veggies and oats to increase stool bulk. Fiber helps your gut push waste out smoothly without pain.

Try soaked raisins or soaked almonds
3/5
Credit: unsplash

Try soaked raisins or soaked almonds

Soak 6–8 raisins overnight and eat them in the morning for a gentle laxative effect. This helps improve bowel movement and reduces dryness in the stomach.

Use ghee in warm milk or dal
4/5
Use ghee in warm milk or dal

A small spoon of ghee in warm milk at night can lubricate the intestines and ease constipation. It works well when constipation is caused by dryness or low fat intake.

Take a short walk after meals
5/5
Take a short walk after meals

Even a 10–15 minute walk helps activate your digestive system and reduces bloating. Movement makes your intestines work better and prevents stool from getting stuck.

