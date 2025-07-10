LIVE TV
  • Controversial Bikini Styles That Sparked Celebrity Backlash

Controversial Bikini Styles That Sparked Celebrity Backlash

In the world of celebrity fashion, some daring bikini choices have not only turned heads but also attracted considerable criticism and trolling from fans and social media users alike. These shocking looks, which range from unconventional designs to bold color choices, have sparked heated debates online, leaving celebrities at the center of unwanted attention. While many stars aim to make a statement and embrace body positivity, the reactions to their swimwear choices can sometimes be ruthless. This photo gallery showcases those infamous bikini moments that led to trolling, highlighting how the intersection of fashion and public opinion can create a whirlwind of controversy.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: July 10, 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
Controversial Bikini Styles That Sparked Celebrity Backlash - Gallery Image
1/6

Addison Rae's Bold Bikini Statement: Father and Son

Addison Rae showcases a daring white bikini featuring the words "Father" and "Son" on the top, part of her collaboration with the brand Praying. The unique design sparked mixed reactions, attracting both admiration and criticism from fans and social media users alike.

Controversial Bikini Styles That Sparked Celebrity Backlash - Gallery Image
2/6

Deepika Padukone's Controversial Saffron Bikini in Pathaan

Deepika Padukone dons a striking saffron bikini in the Bollywood movie "Pathaan," a look that sparked outrage among some viewers due to the color's strong ties to Hinduism. The backlash included calls for the song to be banned, highlighting the cultural sensitivities surrounding fashion in film.

Controversial Bikini Styles That Sparked Celebrity Backlash - Gallery Image
3/6

Roma Michael's Bold Bikini Appearance at Miss Grand International

Pakistani model Roma Michael walks the runway in a bikini without a hijab during the Miss Grand International pageant, sparking controversy and backlash. Her choice of attire has ignited discussions about women's fashion, cultural expectations, and personal expression in Pakistan.

Controversial Bikini Styles That Sparked Celebrity Backlash - Gallery Image
4/6

The Controversial 'Wedgie' Bikini Trend

The 'wedgie' bikini trend involves scrunching regular bikini bottoms to create a cheeky or thong appearance, resulting in mixed reactions online. While some embrace the bold look, others criticize it as uncomfortable and forced, igniting discussions about swimwear fashion.

Controversial Bikini Styles That Sparked Celebrity Backlash - Gallery Image
5/6

Lisa from Blackpink in a Louis Vuitton Logo Bikini

Blackpink's Lisa showcases a striking Louis Vuitton logo bikini, igniting conversations about fashion choices. While some celebrate the luxury and boldness of the design, others express a preference for simpler, logo-free swimwear.

Controversial Bikini Styles That Sparked Celebrity Backlash - Gallery Image
6/6

Controversial Ban on G-String Bikinis at Australian Pools

The ban on G-string bikinis at some Australian pools has sparked a heated debate, with supporters arguing for modesty in public spaces, while opponents view the restriction as outdated and limiting personal choice.

Controversial Bikini Styles That Sparked Celebrity Backlash - Gallery Image

