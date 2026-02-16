LIVE TV
  'Couple Friendly' Actress Manasa Varanasi: Top 5 Bold and Sexy Looks That Set Social Media on Fire

‘Couple Friendly’ Actress Manasa Varanasi: Top 5 Bold and Sexy Looks That Set Social Media on Fire

Manasa Varanasi known for her appearance in ‘Couple-Friendly’, is making waves with her glamorous and bold fashion statements. From elegant backless outfits to stunning figure hugging gowns. She carries every look with confidence and grace. Her striking style and effortless charm turn each appearance into a standout fashion moment. Here’s a look at her top 5 bold and stylish avatars that highlight her evolving fashion game.

Published: February 16, 2026 11:32:00 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Burgundy Bikini Top
1/6
‘Couple Friendly’ Actress Manasa Varanasi: Top 5 Bold and Sexy Looks That Set Social Media on Fire

Burgundy Bikini Top

Keeping it hot and effortless, Manasa styles a burgundy bikini top with open hair and minimal makeup. The outdoor setting enhances the fresh yet daring appeal.

Sizzling Backless Golden Drape
2/6

Sizzling Backless Golden Drape

Manasa Varanasi exudes pure glamour in a metallic golden backless outfit paired with a sculpted silhouette. The soft waves and statement arm cuff elevate the look, making it bold yet elegant.

Cut-Out Chocolate Bodycon Dress
3/6

Cut-Out Chocolate Bodycon Dress

This figure hugging cut out dress highlights her toned frame and confident attitude. The sleek hair and body-contouring fit make it one of her most striking bold looks.

Sheer Black Bodycon Glam
4/6

Sheer Black Bodycon Glam

In a fitted sheer black gown with delicate detailing, she channels red-carpet sensuality. The warm lighting and confident pose add to the sultry, high-fashion vibe.

Shimmering Silver Mermaid Gown
5/6

Shimmering Silver Mermaid Gown

Serving pageant-queen energy, she stuns in a plunging silver embellished gown. The structured fit, soft curls, and radiant smile complete this glamorous and sexy avatar.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only and is based on publicly available images and media sources.

