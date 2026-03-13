LIVE TV
  Couple Friendly OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Love Story? Streaming Platform, Date, Cast, Plot & Other Movie Details | Latest Tollywood News

Couple Friendly OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Love Story? Streaming Platform, Date, Cast, Plot & Other Movie Details | Latest Tollywood News

Couple Friendly is a heartwarming story that perfectly captures the ups and downs of modern relationships. The perfect weekend watch for couples looking for romance and laughter, this movie delivers both. It offers a fresh take on love, friendship, and the challenges of life together. From its OTT release date to plot, here’s everything you need to know about the film Couple Friendly.

Published: March 13, 2026 15:22:42 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Couple Friendly OTT Release Date
1/6
Couple Friendly OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Love Story? Streaming Platform, Date, Cast, Plot & Other Movie Details | Latest Tollywood News

Couple Friendly OTT Release Date

The film is scheduled to start streaming on OTT from March 13, 2026.

Couple Friendly OTT Release: Where to watch this film online?
2/6

Couple Friendly OTT Release: Where to watch this film online?

It will be available on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu and Tamil (with subtitles).

Couple Friendly Cast
3/6

Couple Friendly Cast

The movie stars Santosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi in the lead roles, with Rajiv Kanakala, Yogi Babu, Goparaju Ramana, Livingston, and Sriranjini in supporting roles.

Couple Friendly Story
4/6

Couple Friendly Story

Couple Friendly is a modern Telugu romantic drama about two young professionals navigating life, work, and love in a new city. Shiva (Santosh Sobhan) is an interior designer trying to make it work, while Mithra (Manasa Varanasi) is an aspiring IT professional. Their paths cross in relatable, heartfelt ways as they deal with ambition, family pressure, and the ups and downs of a growing relationship.

Couple Friendly Movie Review
5/6

Couple Friendly Movie Review

Early views from social discussions and audience chatter show Couple Friendly has been well received for its smooth narration, realistic emotions, good music, and strong performances. Some fans call it a refreshing love story with believable chemistry, while others note its familiar pace and emotional centre might be slower for those wanting high drama. Overall it’s seen as a solid romantic watch for couples looking for heartfelt storytelling.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The information provided about the movie Couple Friendly, including its storyline, cast, and release details, is based on publicly available sources at the time of publication. Availability may vary by region, and streaming platforms may update schedules. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

