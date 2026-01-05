LIVE TV
  • Craving Gajar Ka Halwa? Try These Healthier & Prettier Winter Desserts Instead

Craving Gajar Ka Halwa? Try These Healthier & Prettier Winter Desserts Instead

Winter cravings hit hard, especially when gajar ka halwa is everywhere. But if you want that same comfort without the guilt, these healthier winter desserts will satisfy your sweet tooth and keep things light.

Published: January 5, 2026 18:15:52 IST
Oats Kheer with Jaggery
1/6

Oats Kheer with Jaggery

A lighter, creamy dessert that feels indulgent without being heavy.
Oats keep you full while jaggery adds warmth and natural sweetness.

Roasted Apples with Honey & Nuts
2/6

Roasted Apples with Honey & Nuts

Warm, glossy apples topped with crunchy nuts hit the dessert craving instantly.
Light on the stomach and perfect for cozy winter evenings.

Sweet Potato Cinnamon Cubes
3/6

Sweet Potato Cinnamon Cubes

Roasted sweet potato cubes with cinnamon feel dessert-like and look pretty on a plate.
Naturally sweet, fibre-rich, and super satisfying.

Chocolate Date Truffles
4/6
Craving Gajar Ka Halwa? Try These Healthier & Prettier Winter Desserts Instead

Chocolate Date Truffles

Dates blended with cocoa create a rich, chocolatey treat without refined sugar.
They look fancy, taste indulgent, and are winter-perfect.

Fig (Anjeer) Kheer
5/6

Fig (Anjeer) Kheer

A creamy, mildly sweet dessert packed with winter nutrients.
Anjeer adds richness and makes this kheer both healthy and elegant.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is for general lifestyle and food inspiration purposes only. Nutritional values may vary based on ingredients and preparation methods. Readers are advised to choose desserts based on their personal dietary needs and preferences.

