Craving Misal Pav? 7 Legendary Places in Pune to Savor Authentic Misal Pav
From fiery Kolhapuri-style servings to homely, mild versions, Pune has no shortage of iconic misal pav spots. Whether you’re a spice lover or a first-timer, these 7 legendary places promise an unforgettable taste of Maharashtra’s favorite dish. Each one delivers unique flavor, authenticity, and a true Puneri food experience.
Katakir Misal, Erandwane
A must-visit for spice lovers, Katakir serves a fiery misal loaded with tarri, farsan, and bold flavors. The perfect mix of heat and crunch makes it one of the city’s most popular misal joints. It’s crowded for a reason, authentic taste guaranteed.
Bedekar Tea Stall, Narayan Peth
This legendary joint has been serving Punekars for decades. Their misal is milder, making it ideal for those who prefer less spice without compromising on flavor. Paired with a cup of tea, it's a soulful breakfast experience.
Shri Kala Misal, Chinchwad
Famous for its Kolhapuri-style spicy misal, Shri Kala offers a robust and flavorful dish that packs a punch. The thick gravy and crunchy toppings are served piping hot, drawing misal fans from across the city.
Nevale Misal, Sinhagad Road
This place is known for its rustic vibes and traditional Kolhapuri misal, served with freshly baked pav. It’s slightly on the spicier side and perfect for those who crave a rural, home-style taste in every bite.
Aware Misal, Kothrud
Located near educational hubs, Aware Misal is a go-to spot for students and locals alike. It strikes a balance between spice and flavor, with perfectly soaked farsan and soft pav making each bite satisfying.
Shree Upahar Gruha, Tulshibaug
A gem in old Pune, this eatery offers a simple, home-style misal that’s easy on the stomach but rich in taste. It's perfect for those seeking authenticity without overwhelming spice levels.
Ramnath Misal, Paud Road
A hidden gem for everyday misal cravings, Ramnath serves up bold flavors in a no-fuss setting. Affordable and delicious, it’s a favorite among locals looking for that spicy kick on a budget.