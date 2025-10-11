Crispy Paneer Popcorn Recipe: Easy Party Snack You’ll Love
Make Crispy Paneer Popcorn at home with this easy recipe—perfect for parties or quick snacking. Bite-sized paneer cubes are coated in a flavorful mix of cornflour, rice flour, chili, and garlic powders, then deep-fried to golden perfection. Serve hot with chutney or ketchup for a crunchy, spicy, and utterly addictive snack. Add chaat masala or a squeeze of lemon for an extra zing.
Gather Ingredients
Paneer cubes, cornflour, rice flour, chili powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and oil for frying—simple and ready for a quick snack.
Prep the Paneer
Cut paneer into small bite-sized cubes, ensuring they are dry for the crispiest coating and perfect crunch in every bite.
Coat with Spices
Mix cornflour, rice flour, chili powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Toss paneer cubes in this spicy dry mix evenly.
Fry to Crunch
Heat oil in a pan. Deep fry paneer cubes until golden brown and crispy, then drain excess oil on paper towels.
Serve Hot
Enjoy crispy paneer popcorn immediately with ketchup, green chutney, or your favorite dipping sauce for the perfect party starter.
Snack Tips
For extra zest, add chaat masala or lemon juice before serving. This snack is great for any occasion or gathering.
Disclaimer
This recipe involves deep frying; exercise caution while cooking. Adjust spice levels according to taste and dietary preferences. The recipe is meant for home cooking and party servings.