Crispy Paneer Popcorn Recipe: Easy Party Snack You’ll Love

Make Crispy Paneer Popcorn at home with this easy recipe—perfect for parties or quick snacking. Bite-sized paneer cubes are coated in a flavorful mix of cornflour, rice flour, chili, and garlic powders, then deep-fried to golden perfection. Serve hot with chutney or ketchup for a crunchy, spicy, and utterly addictive snack. Add chaat masala or a squeeze of lemon for an extra zing.