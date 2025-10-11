LIVE TV
  • Crispy Paneer Popcorn Recipe: Easy Party Snack You’ll Love

Crispy Paneer Popcorn Recipe: Easy Party Snack You’ll Love

Make Crispy Paneer Popcorn at home with this easy recipe—perfect for parties or quick snacking. Bite-sized paneer cubes are coated in a flavorful mix of cornflour, rice flour, chili, and garlic powders, then deep-fried to golden perfection. Serve hot with chutney or ketchup for a crunchy, spicy, and utterly addictive snack. Add chaat masala or a squeeze of lemon for an extra zing.

October 11, 2025
Follow us on
Google News
Gather Ingredients
1/7

Gather Ingredients

Paneer cubes, cornflour, rice flour, chili powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and oil for frying—simple and ready for a quick snack.

Prep the Paneer
2/7

Prep the Paneer

Cut paneer into small bite-sized cubes, ensuring they are dry for the crispiest coating and perfect crunch in every bite.

Coat with Spices
3/7

Coat with Spices

Mix cornflour, rice flour, chili powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Toss paneer cubes in this spicy dry mix evenly.

Fry to Crunch
4/7

Fry to Crunch

Heat oil in a pan. Deep fry paneer cubes until golden brown and crispy, then drain excess oil on paper towels.

Serve Hot
5/7

Serve Hot

Enjoy crispy paneer popcorn immediately with ketchup, green chutney, or your favorite dipping sauce for the perfect party starter.

Snack Tips
6/7

Snack Tips

For extra zest, add chaat masala or lemon juice before serving. This snack is great for any occasion or gathering.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This recipe involves deep frying; exercise caution while cooking. Adjust spice levels according to taste and dietary preferences. The recipe is meant for home cooking and party servings.

