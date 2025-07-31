  • Home>
5 Crispy Treats That Taste Better Baked Than Fried

Do you also like crispy snacks but want to skip the oil? Check out a few delicious treats that taste just as good, if not better, when baked. You can enjoy the crunch without the guilt!

July 31, 2025
1/6

Samosas

Baked samosas come with that crispy outer layer with less oil. The samosas are just as delicious and a more guilt-free alternative to fried samosas.

2/6

French Fries

Baking fries with a dusting of herbs makes for crispy outside, softer inside fries that are also much better for your health than oil-soaked French fries from some fast food establishment.

3/6

Spring Rolls

Baked spring rolls are golden, crispy, delicious, and do not have the mess or greasy feeling that comes with frying. They are just perfect for a healthy snack or served as a starter for parties.

4/6

Pakoras (Fritters)

Pakoras can be made healthier by baking with chickpea flour and veggies so that you can still get the crispiness and flavor, without all the oil and heaviness.

5/6

Chicken Wings

Oven-roasted chicken wings become perfectly crispy once coated with spices or breadcrumbs. They provide you with protein without having to have the crazy fat that goes along with deep-frying the wings.

6/6

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only. Individual dietary needs vary. Always consult a nutritionist before making significant changes to your eating habits or cooking methods.

