5 Crispy Treats That Taste Better Baked Than Fried
Do you also like crispy snacks but want to skip the oil? Check out a few delicious treats that taste just as good, if not better, when baked. You can enjoy the crunch without the guilt!
Samosas
Baked samosas come with that crispy outer layer with less oil. The samosas are just as delicious and a more guilt-free alternative to fried samosas.
French Fries
Baking fries with a dusting of herbs makes for crispy outside, softer inside fries that are also much better for your health than oil-soaked French fries from some fast food establishment.
Spring Rolls
Baked spring rolls are golden, crispy, delicious, and do not have the mess or greasy feeling that comes with frying. They are just perfect for a healthy snack or served as a starter for parties.
Pakoras (Fritters)
Pakoras can be made healthier by baking with chickpea flour and veggies so that you can still get the crispiness and flavor, without all the oil and heaviness.
Chicken Wings
Oven-roasted chicken wings become perfectly crispy once coated with spices or breadcrumbs. They provide you with protein without having to have the crazy fat that goes along with deep-frying the wings.
Disclaimer
This is for informational purposes only. Individual dietary needs vary. Always consult a nutritionist before making significant changes to your eating habits or cooking methods.